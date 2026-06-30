Delhi NCR has been witnessing extremely high temperatures and severe air quality. On Sunday, the "feels like" temperature was above 50 degrees Celsius during the day, and the night temperature was the highest for June in two years. According to IMD data accessed by PTI, Delhi recorded its warmest summer nights in four years, with the average minimum temperature during the March-June pre-monsoon period climbing to 22.9 degrees Celsius, the highest seasonal average since 2022. Delhi and its nearby cities have also been witnessing a drop in air quality.

Extreme heat and severe air pollution are becoming major health concerns across the world. While both of these environmental conditions are dangerous on their own, together they can create a deadly combination that seriously affects human health. During periods of extreme heat, temperatures rise significantly above normal levels. At the same time, harmful pollutants such as fine particulate matter (PM2.5), ozone, nitrogen dioxide, and smoke often increase in the atmosphere. Hot weather can trap pollutants near the ground, making the air more toxic and difficult to breathe. As a result, people are exposed to both high temperatures and poor air quality simultaneously.

How Extreme Heat and Air Pollution Affect the Body

When the body is exposed to excessive heat, it works harder to maintain a normal temperature. Sweating increases, blood vessels widen, and the heart pumps faster. However, polluted air puts additional stress on the lungs and cardiovascular system. Together, these conditions can overwhelm the body's defence mechanisms.

Some common health impacts include:

Breathing difficulties: Polluted air irritates the airways, causing coughing, wheezing, and shortness of breath. Heat can further worsen these symptoms.

Polluted air irritates the airways, causing coughing, wheezing, and shortness of breath. Heat can further worsen these symptoms. Increased risk of dehydration: High temperatures lead to excessive sweating and fluid loss, which may result in dizziness, weakness, and fatigue.

High temperatures lead to excessive sweating and fluid loss, which may result in dizziness, weakness, and fatigue. Heart-related problems: The heart has to work harder during hot weather. Exposure to polluted air can increase the risk of high blood pressure, heart attacks, and strokes.

The heart has to work harder during hot weather. Exposure to polluted air can increase the risk of high blood pressure, heart attacks, and strokes. Heat exhaustion and heatstroke: Severe heat exposure can lead to dangerous conditions such as heat exhaustion and heatstroke, both of which require immediate medical attention.

Severe heat exposure can lead to dangerous conditions such as heat exhaustion and heatstroke, both of which require immediate medical attention. Worsening of existing illnesses: People suffering from asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), diabetes, or heart disease may experience more severe symptoms.

Who Is Most At Risk?

Although everyone can be affected, certain groups are more vulnerable.

Older adults, especially those above 65 years of age

Infants and young children

Pregnant women

People with pre-existing heart or lung diseases

Outdoor workers such as construction labourers, traffic police personnel, and delivery workers

These people may find it more difficult to regulate body temperature or cope with polluted air, increasing their risk of serious illness.

Warning Signs You Should Not Ignore

It is important to recognise early symptoms of heat stress and air pollution exposure. Get medical help if you notice:

Persistent difficulty in breathing

Chest pain or irregular heartbeat

Severe headache or confusion

Excessive weakness or fainting

Nausea and vomiting

Very high body temperature accompanied by dry skin

Ignoring these warning signs can lead to severe complications.

How to Protect Yourself

Simple precautions can reduce the harmful effects of extreme heat and air pollution.

Stay indoors during the hottest hours of the day, usually between 12 noon and 4PM

Drink plenty of water even if you do not feel thirsty

Wear loose, light-coloured clothing

Avoid strenuous outdoor activities during heatwaves

Check daily air quality reports and limit outdoor exposure when pollution levels are high

Keep windows closed during severe pollution episodes and use air purifiers if available

Wear a well-fitted mask, such as an N95 mask, when stepping outdoors in heavily polluted conditions

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.