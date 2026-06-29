Popcorn lung, a rare but serious lung disease medically known as bronchiolitis obliterans, has recently drawn renewed attention due to concerns over vaping and exposure to certain industrial chemicals. Although the condition is uncommon, experts warn that it causes permanent damage to the lungs and should not be ignored. Unlike asthma or common respiratory infections, popcorn lung leads to irreversible scarring of the smallest airways, making it progressively harder to breathe. Early diagnosis and prompt treatment can help slow disease progression and preserve lung function.

What Is Popcorn Lung?

According to Dr. Avi Kumar, Senior Consultant Pulmonologist, Fortis Escorts Heart Institute, popcorn lung occurs when the tiny airways of the lungs become inflamed and scarred. "Popcorn lung, medically known as bronchiolitis obliterans, is a rare but serious condition in which the smallest airways of the lungs become inflamed and scarred. This scarring narrows the airways, making it increasingly difficult for air to move in and out of the lungs. The damage is unfortunately irreversible, which is why early recognition is so important," he explains.

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Why Is It Called Popcorn Lung?

The condition earned its unusual name after workers in microwave popcorn factories developed the disease following prolonged exposure to diacetyl, a chemical used to create buttery flavouring.

"Many people associate popcorn lung with microwave popcorn factories because the condition was first identified in workers exposed to a flavouring chemical called diacetyl," says Dr. Kumar. However, he notes that occupational exposure is not the only cause.

"More recently, concerns have also been raised about exposure to certain chemicals in some vaping products, although vaping is not the only cause. Severe respiratory infections, autoimmune diseases, and even lung transplantation can also lead to this condition."

Symptoms That Shouldn't Be Ignored

One of the biggest challenges is that popcorn lung often resembles more common respiratory illnesses. "Patients typically present with a persistent dry cough, progressive breathlessness, wheezing, and reduced exercise tolerance. Because these symptoms often mimic asthma or chronic bronchitis, the condition may initially be overlooked," says Dr. Kumar.

He advises that symptoms persisting despite routine treatment warrant medical evaluation.

How Is Popcorn Lung Diagnosed?

There is no single test that can confirm popcorn lung.Dr. Kumar explains that doctors rely on a combination of clinical history and specialised investigations.

"Diagnosis is based on a detailed medical history, pulmonary function tests, high-resolution CT scans, and, in some cases, bronchoscopy or a lung biopsy. Identifying the underlying cause is equally important."

Can Popcorn Lung Be Treated?

Although the lung scarring cannot be reversed, early treatment can help slow disease progression and improve quality of life. "The first and most important step is eliminating exposure to the offending agent, whether it is occupational chemicals or vaping," says Dr. Kumar. Depending on the severity of the disease, treatment may include inhaled medications, anti-inflammatory therapy, pulmonary rehabilitation, and supportive care to improve breathing and daily functioning.

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When Should You See A Doctor?

Persistent respiratory symptoms should never be dismissed, particularly in people with a history of vaping or chemical exposure. "My advice is simple: if you have a cough or breathlessness that persists for several weeks, particularly if you have a history of vaping or chemical exposure, don't dismiss it as a minor respiratory problem. An early consultation with a pulmonologist can make a significant difference in preserving lung function," Dr. Kumar advises.

While popcorn lung remains rare, awareness is crucial. Recognising the warning signs early and seeking prompt medical evaluation can help prevent further lung damage and improve long-term outcomes.

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