Bronchiolitis: Superfoods To Help Manage Bronchiolitis In Children

Bronchiolitis: Beetroots improve lung function and maximise oxygen intake

As winter is approaching, your kid might be prone to contracting Bronchiolitis. Young children and newborns frequently contract bronchiolitis, a lung infection. It results in swelling and obstruction of the lung's tiny airways or bronchioles. A virus nearly usually causes bronchiolitis. Winter is often when cases of bronchiolitis are at their highest.

Breathing becomes challenging due to the narrowing of the bronchioles in the lungs caused by the viral illness known as bronchiolitis. Children under the age of two are especially susceptible to it throughout the winter and early spring. In this article, we list superfoods that can help in the management of bronchiolitis in children.

Superfoods that reduce symptoms and help in the management of bronchiolitis:

1. Ginger

Ginger is a medicinal plant that has many health benefits, especially for lung conditions. It is well recognised for clearing air pollution from the lungs. It also relieves congestion and many chronic lung conditions besides bronchiolitis. Being a potent antioxidant and anti-microbial agent, it is fantastic for boosting immunity and maintaining healthy lungs. Add this superfood to your kid's diet by incorporating it in tea, smoothies and various savoury dishes.

2. Turmeric

Turmeric should also be included on the list of foods that are good for your kid's lungs. It is renowned across the world for its therapeutic antibacterial effects. It is simple to incorporate into your diet because it lacks the strong flavour many spices have. Therefore, the next time you're cooking for your kid, make sure to add turmeric to their food no matter if it is a sweet or a savoury dish.

3. Apples

Apples are a great way to protect the lungs from a variety of toxins and allergens because they are high in an antioxidant called quercetin. Studies have shown quercetin to be extremely effective in preventing lung cancer, while many experts are still conflicted on this. Regardless, it works as a great snack for your kid and may even be prepared for desserts.

4. Beetroot

If your kid is having trouble breathing, they might benefit from beetroot and beet greens since they have been demonstrated to improve lung function and maximise oxygen intake. Furthermore, beets are a rich source of vitamins and elements like magnesium and potassium that support lung function. You can serve it by adding it to a homemade soup or by blending it into smoothies and juices as it gives a very vibrant colour to foods.

5. Garlic

The incredible therapeutic powers of garlic go mostly overlooked. Garlic is a well-known antibacterial, antiviral, and antifungal spice. Garlic has health benefits for the heart, blood pressure, infections, and bones in addition to supporting the lungs. You can incorporate garlic in various savoury dishes to help manage bronchiolitis symptoms in your kid.

6. Leafy green veggies

Carotenoids, iron, potassium, calcium, and vitamins are abundant in leafy greens including cabbage, spinach, and lettuce. Due to their anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties, these nutrients can help lessen lung inflammation and improve general health. Add these veggies to your kid's diet by adding them to soups, curries, and salads.

Add these foods to your kid's diet to reduce bronchiolitis symptoms. These foods may even help build your kid's immunity and help prevent bronchiolitis altogether.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.