People who are living under extreme heat tend to experience issues with their gut health. These heat-induced gut health issues can be acidity, bloating, sluggish digestion, and many more such issues. All of them can be addressed by seeking the right food combinations and timing them in the right manner. When the heat is unbearable, your stomach absorbs the most heat and suffers from doing so. Heatwaves across India are common and are linked to summer stomach issues, which lead to varying levels of acidity. This can make digestion uncomfortable and drive people to consume antacids that can help with their digestion.

Research published in the BMJ journal confirms that heat does cause acidity, as it can cause a fluctuation in stomach acid. This is what drives people to experience post-meal and pre-meal burps, and a sudden onset of acidic build-up can leave a certain flavour in your mouth. These signs are linked to acidity, which needs to be taken seriously, as prolonged acidity can affect your digestion.

Why Does Heat Cause Acidity?

Extreme heat or bursts of erratic heat can slow down the entire digestive process as the body is struggling to function. It is undergoing profuse sweating, electrolyte loss, and losing vitamins and minerals as it struggles to maintain its internal temperature. The possible causes behind acidity can also be related to the kind of food combinations you eat and the timing.

1. Dehydration Slows Digestion

The body may become dehydrated in a heatwave as it undergoes increased fluid loss. Less water in the body means that the digestion slows down, and this is what causes an acid build-up in the stomach.

2. Increased Stomach Acid Production

When stomach acid is produced in excess, as the hot weather can disrupt the balance in gastric acid. The combination of an empty stomach and heat can worsen acidity symptoms, which means that eating at regular intervals is necessary.

3. Electrolyte Imbalance Affects Gut Function

Research published in the Handbook of Medical and Health Sciences in Developing Countries journal suggests that electrolyte imbalance can cause gut dysbiosis. Furthermore, the loss of salts during an electrolyte imbalance can impact how the digestive system secretes enzymes necessary for effective digestion. This chain reaction can lead to bloating, discomfort, and acid reflux.

4. Heat Stress Impacts the Gut-Brain Axis

Research published in the Journal of Physiology confirms that extreme heat acts as a physiological stressor that can put undue stress on the body. Heat stress can trigger inflammation and acid reflux symptoms as the gut interacts with the brain.

Also Read: Frequent Acidity And Discomfort? Gastroenterologist Explains When It May Go Beyond Lifestyle

Common 'Summer Stomach' Symptoms

Summer stomach can result in symptoms that should be taken seriously, as your gut may be struggling to perform its function. Here are the common symptoms that should alarm you and force you to seek medical help:

Burning sensation (acidity)

Bloating and gas

Nausea or heaviness

Loss of appetite

Acid reflux after meals

Lifestyle Habits That Worsen Summer Acidity

1. Skipping Meals Or Irregular Eating

You need to consider your lifestyle habits with regard to skipping meals or irregular eating patterns, as they can drive acid reflux. An excess in acid production in the stomach can also drive summer acidity.

2. Spicy, Fried, And Street Foods

When you consume spicy, fried, and street foods, they can put undue stress on the gut as it struggles to perform its normal functioning. It is already harder to digest in the heat, and making it even harder can only result in summer acidity.

3. Excess Tea, Coffee, And Carbonated Drinks

The overall intake of tea, coffee, and carbonated drinks that drive acidity, as the stomach may struggle to keep up with its constant influx of caffeinated drinks. This increases the chances of acidity and dehydration, which can further worsen the body's internal state.

Who Is At Higher Risk

People are at a higher risk of summer acidity who have pre-existing medical conditions such as:

People with existing GERD or IBS (Irritable Bowel Disease)

Those working outdoors in the heat can worsen acidity.

Individuals with poor hydration habits tend to suffer the most from summer stomach.

Women (due to hormonal influence on digestion) can deal with summer acidity at a higher rate.

Expert Insight On Summer Stomach

Dr Gourdas Choudhuri, Chairman of Gastroenterology, Fortis Memorial Research Institute, Gurugram, explains, "Loose stools, fever, abdominal pain, and vomiting are very common during the summer season. During these hot periods, germs multiply rapidly in food and water. Food gets stale and ferments much faster."

Also Read: Acidity, Bloating, Loose Motions: Doctor Shares How Summer Heatwaves Make Digestion Difficult

How To Prevent Acidity In Summer

Stay hydrated by drinking water, coconut water, and buttermilk in rotation.

Eat light, cooling foods such as curd, fruits, and vegetables.

Avoid acid triggers by limiting the intake of fried, spicy, caffeinated foods.

Maintain meal timing and don't skip meals in the heat, as it can affect how much acidity you can experience.

Heat-related acidity is a common but preventable problem that needs to be understood. The science behind summer digestion can help reduce the risk of summer acidity. Through simple lifestyle changes, you can protect your gut health during a heatwave.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.