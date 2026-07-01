Summer gut infections are commonly experienced by people as the gut absorbs the heat. Heat stress takes an active toll on the functioning of the digestive process. Possible exposure to excess heat can trigger loose motions, bloating, acidity, or even a higher chance of stomach infection. In summers, most of the food kept at room temperature goes stale very quickly, and if it is consumed, then summer gut infections can be caused. Gut issues spike in summers due to these reasons, as exposure to heatwaves and contaminated food or water can further worsen the discomfort. Two traditional drinks that can help with summer gut infections are barley or jau water and rice kanji. The fermented drink and soaked drink help soothe the stomach when it is struggling to function and perform the normal digestive processes in the summer heat.

Why Gut Infections Are More Common In Summer

Gut infections are common in summer, as excessive heat can give way to higher chances of multiplying bacterial growth on food. When bacterial growth on food is unknowingly consumed, then people can become infected with a gut infection that can take about 10-15 days to recover from, depending on its severity.

Summer gut infections can worsen when dehydration occurs in the body. The risk of food contamination also worsens the risk of summer gut infections. These reasons are why you need to try traditionally proven summer recovery drinks to balance your gut after it deals with an infection and its after-effects.

What Is Barley Water And How Does It Help

Research published in the Heliyon journal confirms that barley water, when consumed fresh, has the ability to help with the recovery from summer gut infections. The benefits of fresh barley water are several, but the dose and timing of it need to be safely considered.

Benefits Of Barley Or Jau Water

The research published in the Heliyon journal mentions that barley water is prepared using barley, which is rich in beta-glucan or soluble fibre.

This fibre forms a gel-like layer in the gut, which slows down the digestion process and protects the inner lining of the stomach.

The soothing layer also helps reduce irritation that is caused by infections and possible diarrhoea.

It also functions as a mild anti-inflammatory, which is necessary as a gut infection can trigger internal inflammation.

Barley water in controlled doses is beneficial for the following:

Mild bloating

Gut recovery phase

Hydration support

Also Read: Coconut Water vs Barley Water: Which Is Better For Summer Hydration?

What Is Rice Kanji, And Why Is It Used For Recovery?

Rice kanji is a fermented drink that is prepared using rice and letting it ferment for days until the properties of the rice are extracted in the liquid. Research published in the Journal of Advance and Future Research pinpoints that rice kanji is beneficial as a summer recovery drink after a gut infection.

The fermented nature of the rice kanji drink can help restore gut microbiota after a summer gut infection, and a possible course of antibiotics has been taken. The treatment of a summer gut infection can involve multiple antibiotics as prescribed by a medical professional. So, to support the side effects on your digestive system, you need to consider adding a recovery drink such as rice congee to work on soothing the possible inflammation.

Health benefits of rice kanji can range from being easier to digest to being ideal when digestion is weak due to a summer gut infection.

It can even supplement the loss of electrolytes, which is common in summers, and provide a quick summer energy boost.

It is best for certain symptoms that can linger after dealing with a summer gut infection:

Diarrhea as the body actively struggles to maintain its nutritional intake.

Vomiting, which means your body is finding it harder to keep your food down.

Weakness and dehydration can be reduced from drinking a moderate dose of rice kanji.

Also Read: These 8 Everyday Foods Could Be Hurting Your Gut, Says Gastroenterologist

Barley Water vs Rice Kanji: Key Differences

Barley water and rice kanji are both beneficial as summer recovery drinks, but they do have certain differences. The basis of their differences is as follows:

Digestion : Barley water has a moderate dose of fibre, which makes it function better as a summer recovery drink. On the other hand, rice kanji is very easy to digest, which makes it better when people struggle with their appetite.

: Barley water has a moderate dose of fibre, which makes it function better as a summer recovery drink. On the other hand, rice kanji is very easy to digest, which makes it better when people struggle with their appetite. Use : Barley water is best consumed in the recovery phase, while when you have a mild infection, you can drink rice kanji due to its fermented nature.

: Barley water is best consumed in the recovery phase, while when you have a mild infection, you can drink rice kanji due to its fermented nature. Hydration : Barley water has a lower hydration effect when compared with the potent hydration property of rice kanji, as it absorbs water.

: Barley water has a lower hydration effect when compared with the potent hydration property of rice kanji, as it absorbs water. Energy : Barley water has a low energy-boosting effect, while rice kanji works a little bit better at providing energy.

: Barley water has a low energy-boosting effect, while rice kanji works a little bit better at providing energy. Effect on the gut: Moderate effect from barley water, while a potent effect is from rice kanji.

When your stomach is dealing with acute symptoms of a summer gut infection, then rice kanji is better. If you are in the recovery phase, then barley water is preferred.

Also Read: Barley Water vs Sugarcane Juice: Which Is Better At Reducing Heat-Induced Toxins?

Which One Should You Choose?

The choice between rice kanji and barley water hinges on the symptoms that you are experiencing. While dealing with a summer gut infection, if you have loose motions or vomiting, then small doses of rice kanji are better. Barley water can help with bloating and, in the recovery stage, reduce inflammation.

Note: Consult a nutritionist or dietician to ensure that both are consumed in a sequence to help with internal healing.

Signs You Should See A Doctor Instead

You should seek medical help if you are experiencing serious gut infection side effects such as the following:

Persistent diarrhea

High fever

Blood in stool

Severe dehydration

Tips To Recover From Summer Gut Infections Faster

In order to recover quickly from a summer gut infection, you need to focus on combining hydrating and soothing drinks. Here is what you need to follow:

Stay hydrated by alternating between liquids and easy, high-water-content solids.

Avoid the intake of fried, heavy, and spicy foods to control the stress on the digestive system.

Consume a diet of simple and diet foods to ensure that they are easily digestible.

Maintaining hygiene during the food preparation stage is necessary to avoid summer gut infections.

Both drinks, barley water and rice kanji, are useful in moderation, but a smart symptom-based approach is needed.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.