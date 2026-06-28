Gut health is shaped by what you eat every day. While adding more fruits, vegetables and fibre to your diet is important, experts also say that cutting down on ultra-processed foods can make a big difference. Many packaged foods may seem convenient, but they are often loaded with added sugar, sodium, unhealthy fats and artificial ingredients that can affect both your gut and overall health.

Highlighting this, Dr Saurabh Sethi, MD, MPH, a gastroenterologist trained at AIIMS, Harvard and Stanford University, has shared an Instagram post revealing the eight foods he personally avoids. According to him, these everyday choices may not offer much nutrition and could negatively impact gut health over time.

1. Sweetened Rice Cakes

Dr Sethi calls sweetened rice cakes "all crunch, no nutrition." While they are often marketed as a healthy snack, they can cause a quick blood sugar spike without providing enough fibre or protein to keep you full.

2. Ultra-Processed Protein Bars

Not all protein bars are healthy. Dr Sethi says a long ingredient list is usually a red flag. Many bars contain added sugars, artificial sweeteners and preservatives that may not be the best choice for your gut.

3. High-Sodium Canned Soups

Convenient? Yes. Healthy? Not always. According to the gastroenterologist, excess sodium in canned soups can silently affect both heart and gut health, especially when eaten regularly.

4. Fast Food Milkshakes

Dr Sethi keeps his opinion simple: "Liquid sugar bombs. Period." These drinks are often packed with sugar, calories and unhealthy fats, offering very little nutritional value.

5. Flavoured Coffee Creamers

Many flavoured creamers contain hidden sugars, processed oils and artificial flavours. "Hidden sugar, hidden oils, zero nutrition," the doctor says.

6. Energy Drinks

While energy drinks may be useful for some athletes during intense training, Dr Sethi warns that they can be harsh on the gut for most people because of their high caffeine and sugar content.

7. Sweetened Oatmeal Packets

Oats are healthy, but the instant flavoured versions are often not. According to Dr Sethi, many brands contain more sugar than fibre, reducing the health benefits of oats.

8. Boba Tea

The final item on his list is boba tea, which he describes as "a sugar bomb disguised as a trendy drink." Many versions are loaded with sugar syrups, sweetened milk and chewy tapioca pearls.

Dr Sethi's post is not about banning foods forever. Instead, it serves as a reminder to look beyond clever marketing and pay closer attention to ingredient lists. Choosing whole, minimally processed foods more often can go a long way in supporting gut health and overall well-being.

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