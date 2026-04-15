Fake Weight Loss Injections Are Flooding The Market; Doctors Warn Patients Of Serious Health Risks

Weight-loss injections are becoming incredibly popular as they offer a way of losing unwanted weight quickly. While the injections can lead to loss of weight that creates health complications at a 20% faster pace, the quality of the ingredients that are used to formulate the weight loss injections is under scrutiny. This is because of the fake weight-loss injections flooding the market and the rising health concerns due to the rising demand for weight-loss injections. Not only does this lead to problems with negative effects on internal organs, but it can also manifest externally with problems in physical health. Doctors also warn of similar and widespread serious health risks that counterfeit and substandard products pose.

The health risks are quite serious, as there is the problem of treatment failure due to toxicity and drug resistance, which can worsen long-term physical and mental well-being. To understand the extent of the damage that fake weight loss injections pose, you need to know the extent and depth of the issue and figure out how to be safe.

Fake Medicines Are Not New, But the Scale Has Grown

For an in-depth perspective on the issue, NDTV spoke to Dr Ravi Malik, Malik Radix Healthcare, Delhi, who explains that "counterfeit and substandard medicines are not a new problem in India, but the scale and complexity have clearly increased. One of the biggest challenges is uneven enforcement. Regulations exist, but their implementation varies across states, which creates gaps that can be misused."

"At the same time, India has built strong track-and-trace systems for exported drugs, but a similar, fully implemented system for the domestic market is still evolving. This leaves room for counterfeit products to enter the supply chain. Recent moves to decriminalise certain minor offences have also raised concerns about whether the deterrence is strong enough," explains Dr Ravi Malik.

The popularity that is fuelled by celebrities, social media personalities, and quick weight loss results from the injection usage has led to problems with its widespread demand, even over-the-counter.

People who struggle to lose weight are using these weight loss injections for quicker results. But uneven enforcement fuels fake injections that can cause more harm and the intended weight loss, which is the primary cause of supply chain gaps for an exploding population.

The problem of counterfeit medicines in India needs to be treated seriously, as the nature of the problem is quite large.

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Why Fake Weight Loss Injections Are Dangerous

According to the research published in the Journal of Medicine, Surgery, and Public Health, fake weight injections pose major health risks that are related to internal organ damage from toxicity.

In addition, ineffective drugs or medications that are needed to treat a health problem are a common byproduct of fake weight loss injections. This can give rise to no results, frustration, and disappointment for patients who medically require weight loss.

Here are the associated medical risks explained:

With no active ingredient in the weight loss medication, there is no therapeutic effect needed for visible results. This worsens long-term weight loss goals and can worsen internal physical health.

The presence of harmful or unknown substances poses a major danger; if the substance or toxin is unknown, then testing it can delay the treatment option to reverse or control the damage inflicted.

Direct toxicity and adverse reactions can worsen health and increase the medical costs and suffering that are associated with possible hospitalisation, depending on the severity of the toxicity.

Dr Malik on the real clinical consequences of fake medicines, as he explains, "From a clinical perspective, the risks are very real. When a patient takes a medicine that has little or no active ingredient, the disease simply does not get treated. In infections like tuberculosis or pneumonia, this can be life-threatening. In other cases, these drugs may contain harmful substances, which can directly cause toxicity."

Fake weight loss injections are flooding the market which pose serious health risks

Photo Credit: Freepik

How Counterfeit Drugs Can Worsen Antibiotic Resistance

According to the research published in the Pharmaceutical Medicines journal, counterfeit drugs can worsen antibiotic resistance, which can further worsen patient outcomes when an infection occurs.

Dr Malik explains this further as he says, 'Another serious concern is antimicrobial resistance. When patients receive low or incorrect doses of antibiotics, it allows bacteria to survive and become resistant, making future treatment much harder."

The sub-therapeutic doses make it even harder for people who medically need quality weight loss injections for positive health outcomes.

Why India Is Vulnerable To Counterfeit Medicines

India has a vast population that is vulnerable to the serious health risks caused by counterfeit medicines. The pharmaceutical supply chain in rural and urban healthcare systems needs to make a plan to deal with the nature of the infiltration of counterfeit medicines that are dispensed to patients, thinking that they are aiding in their medically necessary weight loss efforts.

NDTV also spoke to Dr Shilpa Bhatte, MBBS, MD, who explains, "As per the World Health Organisation, nearly 1 in 10 medicines in low- and middle-income countries are estimated to be substandard or falsified. That highlights the scale of the problem."

"Counterfeit medicines have emerged as a significant and complex public health concern in India, driven by a mix of supply chain gaps, regulatory challenges, and rising demand for affordable drugs." Dr Shilpa Bhatte explained.

She went further to say that "while India is globally recognised as a major pharmaceutical producer, the presence of substandard and falsified medicines within segments of the domestic market poses serious risks to patient safety and treatment outcomes."

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Steps Being Taken To Curb Fake Medicines

Dr Ravi Malik said, "There have been some important steps in the right direction. The revised Schedule M norms are pushing manufacturers towards better quality standards. The introduction of QR codes and risk-based inspections can improve traceability and accountability."

However, these measures need consistent enforcement and wider adoption across the entire supply chain. Ultimately, patient safety depends on ensuring that every medicine reaching the end user is genuine, effective, and safe."

So, there is progress, but the on-the-ground implementation is uneven and needs to be done to curb the serious health risks attached to fake weight loss injections.

How Patients Can Protect Themselves

Patients who medically need to use weight loss injections need to do so under the guidance of a medical professional. Constant medical monitoring is needed to make it better for patients to deal with the problems associated with the potential side effects. Here are some tips to make sure that you remain safe while using weight loss injections:

Buy medicines only from licensed pharmacies, as their quality checks are performed.

Avoid non-prescription injections, as their side effects can be unknown, and the exact impact on your body hasn't been taken into account by the medical professional.

You need to check the packaging of weight loss injections for the following:

spelling mistakes

broken seals

unusual labels

You can even verify QR codes, where available on the box, to figure out whether the medication is licensed.

Avoid online or social media sellers, as counterfeit weight loss injections can easily enter the online marketplace.

Fake weight-loss injections pose serious problems, but they are preventable if the necessary cautionary steps are taken.

Doctors urge vigilance, stronger enforcement, and patient awareness, as the supply of genuine and high-quality weight loss medicines is essential for public health safety.

Disclaimer: This content, including advice, provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.