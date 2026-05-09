Breast Health Cannot Wait: Why Early Screening Matters For Every Mother

A mother's role in nurturing a family often means her own health takes a backseat. Between caregiving, household responsibilities, and professional commitments, many women tend to ignore early signs of health concerns, particularly breast-related symptoms, assuming they can address them later. However, when it comes to breast cancer, delayed action can significantly impact outcomes. Breast cancer is now the most common cancer among women globally and in India. According to the World Health Organisation, nearly 2.3 million women were diagnosed with breast cancer worldwide in 2022, making it the leading cancer diagnosis among women. In India, breast cancer accounts for nearly 28-30% of all cancers in women, with over 190,000 new cases diagnosed annually. Alarmingly, studies indicate that nearly 50-60% of breast cancer cases in India are detected in advanced stages, primarily due to delayed diagnosis and low screening uptake.

Also read: Nearly 13% Of Breast Cancer Patients In India Present With Metastasis, Reveals Study

Early Detection Can Save Lives

Early detection remains the single most effective strategy in improving breast cancer survival. Clinical evidence shows that when breast cancer is diagnosed at Stage 1, survival rates can exceed 90-95%, and treatment is often less extensive, less invasive, and associated with better cosmetic and functional outcomes. Regular screening through mammography, clinical breast examinations, and timely evaluation of symptoms such as lumps, nipple discharge, skin changes, or persistent breast pain can help detect abnormalities before they become life-threatening.

Advances in Breast Cancer Treatment

Modern breast cancer treatment has evolved significantly over the last decade. Breast conservation surgery, combined with oncoplastic reconstruction techniques, now enables many women to undergo effective cancer treatment while preserving the natural shape and appearance of the breast. Advanced technologies such as ICG fluorescence-guided surgery, SPY imaging, and robotic-assisted procedures have further enhanced surgical precision, reducing tissue damage and improving recovery timelines.

Focus Beyond Survival: Quality of Life Matters

Importantly, breast cancer treatment today is not just about survival, it is about quality of life after treatment. Many women diagnosed and treated early go on to lead healthy lives, return to their careers, conceive, and breastfeed successfully. Timely intervention not only improves survival but also protects physical, emotional, and psychological well-being.

Also read: Breast Cancer Screening Guidelines To Now Include AI-Based Risk Assessments, Say Global Experts

A Mother's Day Reminder to Prioritise Health

The message this Mother's Day is simple: prioritising breast health is not an act of self-indulgence; it is an act of responsibility. For mothers, daughters, and women at every stage of life, scheduling a routine breast screening can be one of the most important health decisions they make. Awareness, vigilance, and early action can save lives and preserve the many roles women play in the lives of those who depend on them.

(By Dr. Mansi Chowhan , Senior Consultant- Breast Oncoplastic Surgeon, Surgical Oncology, Fortis Hospital Manesar )

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