Beta blockers have been routinely prescribed after a heart attack for decades and were long considered a cornerstone of cardiac recovery. But a major international clinical trial now suggests that many patients with uncomplicated heart attacks and normal heart function may not benefit from these drugs at all. The findings from the large REBOOT trial, presented at the European Society of Cardiology Congress and published in The New England Journal of Medicine, are drawing attention particularly because of a concerning signal seen in women. Researchers found that women with preserved heart function who received beta blockers had a higher risk of death, repeat heart attack, or hospitalisation for heart failure compared to women who did not take the drugs. Experts say the findings could reshape future heart attack treatment guidelines and push medicine toward more personalised cardiac care.

Why Beta Blockers Became Standard After Heart Attacks

Beta blockers have been widely used since the 1950s to reduce strain on the heart. Doctors prescribe them because they may:

Slow heart rate

Lower blood pressure

Reduce oxygen demand on the heart

Help prevent dangerous heart rhythm problems

Historically, they significantly reduced mortality after heart attacks before modern cardiac interventions became common.

Also read: Heart Attack In 40s: Why Are Healthy And Fit Individuals Still At Risk? Cardiologist Explains

What Did The REBOOT Trial Find?

The REBOOT trial included:

8,505 patients

109 hospitals across Spain and Italy

Nearly four years of follow-up

Researchers studied patients who had uncomplicated heart attacks but still maintained good heart pumping function. The results showed that beta blockers did not significantly reduce:

Death risk

Repeat heart attacks

Hospitalisation for heart failure

when compared with patients who did not receive the drugs.

Why Modern Heart Care May Have Changed Things

Experts say heart attack treatment today is very different from decades ago. Modern therapies now include:

Rapid reopening of blocked arteries

Statins

Antiplatelet medications

Advanced cardiac monitoring

Because severe heart damage and arrhythmias are now often reduced quickly, researchers questioned whether beta blockers still provide extra protection for all patients.

Why The Findings In Women Raised Concern

A separate REBOOT substudy published in the European Heart Journal found that women with normal heart function appeared to face higher risks when prescribed beta blockers after uncomplicated heart attacks. Among women with completely normal pumping function: Mortality risk increased by 2.7% over 3.7 years compared to women not taking the drugs. The same increased risk was not observed in men. Researchers stress that this does not mean women should suddenly stop prescribed medications without medical supervision.

Possible Side Effects Of Beta Blockers

Although generally considered safe, beta blockers can cause side effects in some individuals. Common issues may include:

Fatigue

Low heart rate

Dizziness

Sexual dysfunction

Reduced exercise tolerance

For patients already taking multiple medications after a heart attack, removing unnecessary drugs may improve quality of life and treatment adherence.

Not All Heart Attack Patients Are The Same

Researchers emphasise that beta blockers may still remain important for:

Patients with reduced heart function Certain arrhythmias High blood pressure Other cardiac conditions

Some newer trials also suggest patients with mildly reduced heart function may still benefit from the medication.

Also read: This Simple Test Can Help Evaluate Your Heart Health; It's Not Cholesterol Or Blood Pressure

What This Could Mean For Future Treatment

Experts say the findings support a shift toward more personalised cardiac care instead of routine one-size-fits-all prescribing. Future treatment plans may increasingly consider:

Heart pumping function

Sex-specific responses

Individual risk profiles

Existing medical conditions

Doctors say more research is still needed before guidelines change universally. A major international study suggests beta blockers may not benefit many patients recovering from uncomplicated heart attacks with preserved heart function and may even pose higher risks for some women. Experts say the findings could reshape future heart attack care by encouraging more individualised treatment decisions rather than automatic long-term prescribing for every patient.