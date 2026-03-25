Ayurveda And AI Integration, Large-Scale Screening: Next Phase Of 100-Day TB Mukt Bharat Campaign Launched

India has renewed its push to eliminate tuberculosis (TB) with the launch of the next phase of the 100-day TB Mukt Bharat campaign, a focused and intensified national initiative aimed at closing critical gaps in detection and treatment. Announced by Union Health Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda on the occasion of World TB Day 2026, the campaign marks a decisive step towards achieving the country's ambitious goal of eliminating TB ahead of global targets. The initiative builds on earlier phases and will now cover over 1.5 lakh villages and urban wards, with a strong emphasis on vulnerable populations such as migrant workers, tribal communities, and the urban poor.

India continues to bear the highest burden of tuberculosis globally, making sustained and targeted interventions crucial. According to the World Health Organization, TB remains one of the leading infectious disease killers worldwide.

The government's latest push reflects a shift towards more granular, data-driven, and community-focused strategies, aimed at improving early detection, ensuring treatment adherence, and strengthening last-mile healthcare delivery. With innovations such as AI-enabled diagnostics and symptom-agnostic screening, the campaign represents a significant evolution in India's fight against TB.

What Is The 100-Day TB Mukt Bharat Campaign?

The 100-day TB Mukt Bharat campaign is part of India's broader National Tuberculosis Elimination Programme, which aims to eliminate tuberculosis as a public health problem. The newly launched phase is designed to accelerate progress through a "mission-mode" approach. It focuses on intensive screening, especially in high-risk populations, and aims to bridge last-mile gaps in healthcare access.

Each targeted district, village, or urban ward will implement locally tailored micro-plans, ensuring interventions are adapted to specific community needs. This decentralised strategy is expected to improve both efficiency and outcomes.

Also Read: Persistent Cough Isn't Always A Cold: Early Tuberculosis Signs People Ignore

Key Features And Strategy Of The New Phase

The intensified campaign introduces several critical measures:

Large-scale screening: Over 20 crore individuals from vulnerable groups have already been screened under earlier phases.

Early detection focus: The campaign emphasises identifying TB cases even among asymptomatic individuals

Advanced diagnostics: Use of portable X-rays, molecular testing, and AI-based tools

Community participation: Encouraging a "whole-of-society" approach involving local stakeholders

Improved treatment adherence: Strengthening follow-up care and support systems

A key insight driving the campaign is that nearly 50% of TB patients may not show classic symptoms, making traditional symptom-based screening inadequate. This has led to a shift towards symptom-agnostic screening, where individuals are tested even without obvious signs of illness.

India's Progress In Tackling Tuberculosis

India has made measurable progress in reducing TB burden over the past decade. According to government data and WHO estimates:

TB incidence has declined by around 21%

TB-related deaths have reduced by approximately 25%

Treatment coverage has reached over 90%

Additionally, the number of "missing" or undiagnosed cases has dropped significantly, from over 10 lakh annually to less than one lakh. These gains reflect improvements in surveillance, diagnostics, and treatment delivery under national programmes. However, experts caution that India still accounts for a substantial share of the global TB burden, highlighting the need for continued, intensified efforts.

Why Early Detection And Treatment Matter

Tuberculosis is a contagious bacterial infection that primarily affects the lungs but can also impact other organs. Without timely diagnosis and treatment, it can be fatal and easily spread within communities. The World Health Organization emphasises that early detection and uninterrupted treatment are critical to reducing transmission and improving survival rates.

Delayed diagnosis not only worsens patient outcomes but also increases the risk of drug-resistant TB, a growing global health concern.

The new campaign's focus on proactive screening and rapid diagnosis is therefore a crucial step in breaking the chain of transmission.

Technology And Innovation In India's TB Fight

One of the defining aspects of the latest campaign is the integration of technology into public health efforts. Innovations include:

AI-powered diagnostic tools for faster and more accurate detection

Digital tracking systems to monitor treatment adherence

Portable diagnostic devices to reach remote and underserved areas

Additionally, the government has introduced initiatives like the TB Mukt Bharat App to streamline patient management and improve coordination between healthcare providers. These tools aim to make TB care more accessible, efficient, and patient-centric.

Also Read: 6-Month Drug-Resistant Tuberculosis Treatment More Effective, Cheaper Than Existing Regimens: ICMR Study

Challenges That Still Remain

Despite progress, several challenges continue to hinder TB elimination efforts in India:

High population density and urban overcrowding

Stigma associated with the disease, leading to delayed care

Gaps in awareness and healthcare access in rural areas

Rising cases of drug-resistant TB

Addressing these issues will require sustained investment, policy support, and community engagement. The launch of the next phase of the 100-day TB Mukt Bharat campaign signals India's renewed determination to eliminate one of its most persistent public health challenges. By combining large-scale screening, advanced diagnostics, and community-driven strategies, the initiative aims to detect cases earlier, treat patients effectively, and reduce transmission.

While significant progress has been made, the road to a TB-free India will require continued vigilance, innovation, and collaboration. With focused efforts and sustained momentum, the goal of eliminating tuberculosis may be closer than ever.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.