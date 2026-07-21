Woman Opens Up About Lifestyle Inflation, Reveals Why Rs 1 Crore Salary Won't Make You Rich

For many professionals, hitting a milestone like a Rs 1 crore annual salary feels like the ultimate definition of financial success. In fact, many aim to create a Rs 1 crore retirement corpus. But Meenal Goel, former Deloitte and KPMG employee, argued that wealth has very little to do with how much you earn, and everything to do with how much you keep. In a recent LinkedIn post, Goel, a finance professional, sparked widespread discussion as she reflected on financial freedom.

She admitted that back when she was earning Rs 100,000, she assumed a Rs 1 crore income would mean being rich. However, now she realises that reality is different. "You don't need a Rs 1 crore salary to become a crorepati," she wrote.

Goel pointed out a surprising trend in the modern workforce where tech professionals earning Rs 50 lakhs a year are often saving far less money than government employees making just Rs 12 lakhs.

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What is 'Lifestyle Inflation'?

"The real problem? Every time income increases, lifestyle inflates automatically: Rs 20k rent becomes Rs 70k. Activa becomes EMI on a BMW. Home cooking becomes daily Swiggy orders," she said. "Your raise disappears before you even notice it."

Lifestyle inflation is basically the habit of automatically increasing your spending every time your income goes up.

See the post here:

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Achieving a Rs 1 crore corpus does not require an IIT degree or inherited family wealth. Instead, Goel broke down the basic, disciplined math that anyone can follow.

If a salaried professional secures an average 10% yearly salary hike and consistently invests their savings to earn a 12% to 15% return, hitting the Rs 1 crore mark within 10 years is entirely achievable.

"The actual math nobody shows you: With a 10% yearly hike and 12-15% investment returns, hitting Rs 1 crore in 10 years is genuinely possible for a salaried person," she added.

Once you build that Rs 1 crore nest egg, the financial dynamics shift entirely. That sum can comfortably generate around Rs 1 lakh in passive income every month, which is enough to cover 60% to 70% of an average household's fixed expenses or EMIs.

According to Goel, this is what true financial freedom looks like.

Social media reaction

The post resonated with many users. "Lifestyle inflation is dangerous because every upgrade feels affordable individually, while together they quietly consume the entire raise," one user wrote in the comment section.

"Income creates opportunity. Financial discipline determines the outcome. Two people can earn the same salary and end up with completely different levels of wealth over time," another user added.

"Lifestyle inflation is one of the few expenses that grows quietly. The earlier you control it, the easier it becomes to turn salary growth into wealth creation," a third user said.