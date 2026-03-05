Matchmaker Claims Woman Earning Rs 11 Lakh Sought Groom With Rs 1 Crore Salary: "We Banned Her"

Oendrila Kapoor, founder of the matchmaking service The Date Crew revealed in an Instagram video that she had to drop a 28-year-old client after she and her family repeatedly rejected suitable matches in favour of unrealistic demands. Notably, the woman and her family were looking for a groom from the same caste with a staggering monthly salary of Rs 1 crore, despite the woman herself earning Rs 11 lakh per annum. The decision to ban the client followed several weeks of frustration for the matchmaking team. Initially, the family claimed to want an "educated guy from a good family." However, they rejected every match earning between Rs 25 lakh and Rs 50 lakh, stating they were "not feeling the vibe," Kapoor said.

After multiple rejections, the team asked the family to share profiles they liked. Every profile the girl's family selected featured men earning over Rs 1 crore per annum and belonging specifically to the Brahmin caste - a criterion that had not been previously disclosed.

"Now, 'vibe' is valid… But when every solid option is a no, we need clarity. So we asked them to share profiles they'd liked in the past (standard drill). They sent 15–20 profiles from different matrimonial apps. And our jaws dropped. Every single guy made 1 CR+. Every single guy was a Brahmin. So we asked directly, "Is 1 CR+ a requirement? She said no, she's just “physically attracted” to such a profile," Kapoor recounted.

"You can have preferences, but you can't have delusions," the video was captioned.

Watch the video here:

The matchmaker further noted that none of the men in the Rs. 1 crore+ bracket expressed any interest in the woman's profile and described the family's expectations as a "damad (son-in-law) shopping list." Kapoor stated the client was banned for "concealing her real expectations" and expecting the service to deliver a result that only applies to the top 1% of the demographic.

She also cautioned that high-earning men can quickly sense entitlement and parental interference, leading them to opt out of partnership conversations early on.

"Okay. Preferences are allowed. Wanting a specific income or caste filter is your choice. The problem is these expectations were hidden, and the goalpost kept shifting while we were expected to magically deliver...They can sense entitlement, parental control, and unrealistic demands instantly. When it starts feeling like a "damned shopping list” more than a partnership conversation, they opt out," she added.

The story has since gone viral on social media, with many users echoing the matchmaker's sentiment. One user wrote, "Why will those guys choose her over someone more practical?" Another commented, "In today's date, everyone is chasing some societal norms and the things that they feel like they will be satisfied with. Forgetting that compatibility plays a humongous role in shaping their life, let alone marriage."

A third said, "So calculated, this is so shallow! Money doesn't buy you happiness... A man should be ambitious, intelligent, and respectful of women."