Indian Matchmaker Sima Taparia Sets Marriage Timeline, Says 2-3 Months Enough To Say Yes Or No'

'Sima Aunty', aka marriage consultant Sima Taparia, rose to fame after appearing on Netflix's Indian Matchmaking. On the show, she offered dating advice and openly discussed her controversial standards for arranged marriages. Now, she has spoken about the difference between individual dating, which is common in the West, and traditional matchmaking in India.

Sima Taparia drew a sharp line between the modern tendency to test-drive a relationship for years and traditional Indian matchmaking values. Her advice: stop wasting years and start making decisions. She expressed her surprise at Western culture, noting that people often date or live together for several years only to end up parting ways. According to her, not going further after years of companionship is a complete failure of logic.

"Actually, I saw people in the West; they meet first. They meet for 1, 2, or 3 years. And after that, they say, 'No, no, no, no. We cannot go ahead.' Then why did they meet for 3 years?" she elaborated to BBC Asian Network, calling the Western dating habits a complete waste of time.

Sima Taparia Offers Some Advice To Indian Couples

The marriage consultant highlights the importance of deciding on a match within 2-3 months, noting that it's enough time to determine compatibility between partners.

For her, the ultimate goal should be “marriage”. Hence, there is no need for the five-year mark to have a clear understanding of compatibility before marriage. "After five years, have they still not understood [each other]?" she questioned.

Sima Aunty also shared her strict, standard timeline for clients. "In India, within two or three months, I tell them, 'Please give me a yes or a no.' That's all," she added.

When Sima Taparia Dismissed TV Actor's Claim That She Didn't Do Matchmaking For A Muslim Client

After TV actress Nausheen Ali Sardar claimed that Sima Taparia didn't do matchmaking as she was a muslim client, the marriage consultant also addressed the claim.

"Matchmaking is all about destiny, and I am not God. Five years back, when the show came, they had asked me for matchmaking. I had said that I don't do it for that special caste; it's been five years since that, and now it has gotten printed somewhere. It's okay, I got publicity out of it. I had just refused out of innocence," she said to Screen.

Reacting to troll comments and online hatred, Sima added, "I enjoy every bit of fame, and I don't get an ego from it. I meet many stars, and I have appeared on many shows like Bollywood Wives, Bigg Boss, so I enjoy it. The youth is a huge fan of me. In fact, I enjoy the trolling too. Negative and positive publicity - both are good, so why should I be scared? It's people's work to troll. Everyone will not write good things; some will also have negative things to say."

