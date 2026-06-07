Watch: Indian Man Reveals 'Dark Side' Of Rs 1 Crore Salary In New York City, Breaks Down Expenses

An Indian man in the United States has explained why a Rs 1 crore annual package in New York City often feels smaller than it sounds back home. In an Instagram video, Yash Sharma pointed to taxes, housing costs, healthcare, and lifestyle expenses as major factors. He claimed that after federal, state, and city taxes, take-home pay drops significantly. He also stated that he believes a person earning around Rs 25-30 lakh annually in India is happier than someone with a package of one crore rupees in New York.

"Listening to the package of one crore, it seems that the individual will come out of America directly as an Ambani, but the truth is something else, because here, federal tax, state tax, New York City tax, Social Security and Medicare mean thirty-five to forty per cent of your package of one crore just went to tax," he claimed in the video.

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He then mentioned that to live in New York City, one must rent a house, which would easily be around 2-3 lakh per month.

"Now, if you have to live in New York, you will have to rent a house here, and the rent of a house here can be stopped at two to three lakh rupees," he added.

"So I think a guy earning twenty-five lakh rupees in India is happier than a guy with a package of one crore rupees in New York."

"The Dark Side of a Rs 1 Crore package in New York (USA)," he wrote as the caption of the video.

Watch the video here:

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Social media reaction

With over 494,000 views and more than 22,500 likes, the video gained massive traction. The breakdown resonated with many, highlighting how salary figures need context. A "big" number on paper doesn't always translate to the same standard of living once local costs are factored in.

"Grocery is expensive... from cutting hair to electric and plumber work is also expensive," one user wrote in the comment section.

One user jokingly said, "There is no Blinkit, Swiggy, or Zomato. You have to do all the household chores yourself."

"On top of that, you are completely on your own, managing the house and work," a third user shared their views.