Veeru Krishnan Dies, Priyanka Chopra, Lara Dutta, Others Tweet Tributes

Veeru Krishnan died in Mumbai on Saturday. (Image courtesy: bharatidubey)

Actor Veeru Krishnan, best known for his work in the 1996 film Raja Hindustani, died in Mumbai on Saturday. His final rites were performed at a crematorium in suburban Santacruz, reported news agency PTI. Apart from acting, Veeru Krishnan was also a Kathak dancer, who had trained a lot of celebrities such as Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif, Karanvir Bohra among others. Reacting to the sad news of Veeru Krishnan's death, many Bollywood celebrities paid tributes to him on social media. Re-tweeting a fan's post, Priyanka Chopra wrote: "You taught me to dance when I was two left feet. Your patience and passion for dance was so infectious that each one of us not only learned Kathak but so much more from you. You will always be remembered Guruji."

Actress Lara Dutta also paid tributes to the late actor and wrote: "This is very sad news indeed. Prayers and heartfelt condolences to Guruji's family. He really was an institution and his passion for Kathak and patience with his students made him an exemplary teacher. #RIP #panditveerukrishnan."

Sunil Shetty's actor daughter Athiya Shetty mourned the death of Veeru Krishnan and wrote: "Omg, so sad and shocked to hear this. RIP guruji. Thank you, for teaching us - hard work, discipline and to truly love the form of Kathak."

Television star Karanvir Bohra also expressed grief over the sad news and wrote: "I'm really sad to state that my darling Guruji #panditvirukrishnan has left for his heavenly abode... I was going to put up a post on teachers day thanking him and other teachers, little did I know that this angel will leave his body and I will never get to see him. We have learnt so much from him. Teachers like him were very few... This is a great loss for all of us. But I know he is in a happier place. #Gurudevkijaiho." Karanvir also retweeted the tweets by Priyanka Chopra, Lara Dutta and Athiya Shetty about the late dance trainer.

Other than Raja Hindustani, Veeru Krishnan had worked in Dulhe Raja, Akele Hum Akele Tum and Ishq.

