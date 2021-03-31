'Sunshine Hits Differently These Days': Priyanka Chopra Posts A Gorgeous Pic From London

Priyanka Chopra shared this photo. (Image courtesy: priyankachopra)

Highlights Priyanka is currently in London with her husband Nick Jonas

She posted a photo of herself dancing like no one's watching

Her smile speaks a thousand words in the picture

Priyanka Chopra, who is currently in London with her husband Nick Jonas and her in-laws, is enjoying every bit of sunny days in the UK. The actress, on Wednesday afternoon (Wednesday evening in India), posted a gorgeous photo of herself dancing like no one's watching on a green lawn while soaking up the sun. Priyanka, who recently launched her Indian restaurant in New York and also published her memoir titled Unfinished this year, looks beautiful in a bright yellow dress. Her smile speaks a thousand words in the picture. "Sunshine hits differently these days," the actress, who is now an author, a producer and an entrepreneur, wrote in the caption of her post.

Priyanka Chopra's fans were all hearts for her latest photo. They dropped red and yellow heart icons in the comments section of her post.

Check out Priyanka's photo here:

Priyanka Chopra is a global icon and sports many hats now. All of us know that she is a terrific actress and now, Priyanka has proved herself in the field of literature and business too.

Priyanka Chopra opened an Indian-themed restaurant named Sona in New York this month. Sharing the interiors of the restaurant on social media, the actress wrote: "What started as a simple craving for great Indian food has become this labour of love, and I can't wait to welcome you all in, and for you to experience timeless India in the heart of NYC! This has been a team effort all the way... from the many many menu deliberations, food tastings, and decor decisions to landing on the perfect name, all thanks to Nick Jonas - yes! Hubby came up with the name at an early tasting with the team, as Sona means "gold," and he had heard that word in India, well...A LOT, throughout our wedding!"

"We're opening following all NYC and NY State safety guidelines to ensure you have a night to remember. I'm devastated I'm not there to celebrate, but I'm definitely there in heart and spirit...and on FaceTime," she added.

Before her restaurant, Priyanka Chopra also launched her own haircare line - Anomaly. She is also a a tech investor for dating apple Bumble.

Priyanka Chopra's production house Purple Pebble Pictures, which she runs along with her mom, backs regional cinema.

The actress recently trended big time on social media after she gave an exclusive interview to iconic talk show host Oprah Winfrey on Super Soul. Priyanka talked about her husband Nick Jonas, her 2000 Miss World win, how much she misses her late father, her memoir Unfinished, facing racial bullying at school and many more aspects of her life in the interview.