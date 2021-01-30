Nick Jonas' Shout-Out To Wife Priyanka Chopra For Her New Haircare Line

Nick Jonas shared this photo. (Image courtesy: nickjonas)

Highlights Priyanka Chopra shared an update about Anomaly on Friday

It is the "first brand she has ever created"

"Congratulations on this incredible new venture," wrote Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra is all set to launch her own haircare line Anomaly - the "first brand she has ever created." The actress, who is also a producer and will soon release her memoir, announced the good news on social media on Friday and no points for guessing who gave her the biggest shout-out. Priyanka Chopra's husband, singer Nick Jonas, congratulated the actress for her new brand in his own way on social media. He shared a poster of Anomaly featuring the actress on his Instagram story and wrote: "Congratulations on this incredible new venture, Priyanka Chopra." Anomaly is a clean, sustainable, and affordable haircare label, as per Priyanka, that she will launch on February 1 at Target retail stores in the US first.

See Nick Jonas' Instagram story here:

Screenshot of Nick Jonas' Instagram story.

On Friday evening, sharing an update about Anomaly, Priyanka Chopra wrote that she has been working on the brand for the last 18 months and added that her haircare products will be available at affordable prices. "This is ANOMALY. What a surreal moment to introduce you to the first brand I have ever created! For the last 18 months I have worked alongside my partners at Maesa toward the day when we could share our labour of love with the world, and I can't believe that time has finally arrived. I've tried a lot and learned a lot about haircare over the years...what gave me great hair days, what didn't, and everything in between...and I have infused that into a collection of products that gives your hair the TLC it deserves. Our formulas are vegan and clean, with high performance ingredients, and our bottles are made from a 100% plastic trash from our oceans and landfills." She wrote.

The actress added: "Oh, and btw, it's $5.99! We are democratizing sustainable beauty, because access to it should not cost us the Earth and should be available to all. Dropping Jan 31st, exclusively at Target in the US to start, and expanding to markets around the world later in the year."

Here's what else the actress shared about Anomaly:

Priyanka Chopra sports many hats - she is an actor, a singer and a film producer. She will soon become an author after launching her memoir Unfinished and will add another feather to her cap with her brand-new haircare line.