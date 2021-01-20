Priyanka Chopra Was 'Terrified And Excited' On Seeing Her Book For The First Time

Priyanka Chopra in a still from the video. (courtesy priyankachopra)

Priyanka Chopra can't keep calm and why should she? The actress is all set to launch her memoir Unfinished afterall. The actress, who has actively been sharing updates on her book, posted a video on her social media handle on Wednesday. In the video, the Quantico star can be seen reacting to her book for the first time. Priyanka Chopra revealed that she was having mixed emotions when she saw her book for the first time. She wrote in her caption: "Seeing my book for the first time. Can I be terrified and excited together?" The memoir will be published by Penguin Random House.

See Priyanka Chopra's post here:

In 2018, the actress announced that she will be writing a memoir. "The feeling of checking something off your bucket list gives you an indescribable sense of accomplishment and that's where I am in this moment. I've always wanted to write a book but the timing never felt right. With each opportunity that presented itself, my first instinct was always to wait...because I wasn't (and I'm still not) finished," read an excerpt from her post.

Priyanka Chopra, former Miss World, debuted in Bollywood in 2003. She went on to star in hits such as Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, Aitraaz, Krrish, the Don series, Dil Dhadakne Do and Bajirao Mastani, among others. She featured in critically-acclaimed movies such as Fashion, 7 Khoon Maaf, Barfi! and Mary Kom. She starred in the US television series Quantico, which aired three successful seasons. She also made her Hollywood debut as antagonist opposite Dwanye Johnson in Baywatch. She also starred in films like Isn't It Romantic?, We Can Be Heroes. She will next be seen in Netflix's adaptation of The White Tiger.