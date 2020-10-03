Priyanka Chopra Unveils Cover Of Her Memoir Unfinished: 'My Life Is Not A Fairytale'

Priyanka Chopra unveiled the cover of her memoir (courtesy priyankachopra)

Priyanka Chopra unveiled the cover of her much-awaited memoir Unfinished, which is now available for pre-order. In her posts, Priyanka revealed what makes Unfinished just the perfect title for her memoir: "Ironically, I named this memoir years before I started writing it. Having been a public person now for 20 years, with so much life to live and a long list of things to check off my list personally and professionally, I am very much Unfinished." Priyanka added that: "But the funny thing about writing a memoir is that it forces you to look at things differently, reconciling so many things you thought you had put to bed. In doing so I've realized that being 'unfinished' has deeper meaning for me, and has in fact been one of the most common threads of my life."

Talking about her "evolution", Priyanka Chopra said her life is "no fairy tale": "I have taken many leaps of faith, often times when I was advised not to...and even when I too was afraid. Some risks paid off, some didn't (my life is not a fairytale, although I do hate to lose...c'est la vie), but what I learned during this process is that I have never shied away from change, or forced guilt on myself for leaving something unfinished if that's what my evolution as an individual required."

Priyanka added that while her memoir will reveal "how I became me during the 'in between' of what you haven't seen," it is intended to inspire readers to "walk away with the confidence of knowing that IT'S OK to pick up, walk away, leave things unfinished, and move on to what's next."

"This is so incredible. I'm so proud of you," commented Priyanka's husband Nick Jonas, who also made a personal request: "Can I please get a signed copy?" he wrote on his Instagram while sharing the big news: "Everyone go pre order my wife's beautiful memoir now!"

Ahead of unveiling the cover of Unfinished, Priyanka Chopra was teasing fans about what to expect from her memoir with posts like these.

Priyanka, currently in Los Angeles with husband Nick Jonas, always has a packed work-roster. Priyanka, who owns the production house Purple Pebble Pictures, has co-produced an upcoming Amazon Movie titled Evil Eye. In terms of movies, Priyanka will next be seen in Netflix film The White Tiger, the release She also has Netflix's superhero film We Can Be Heroes and a film with actress-comedian Mindy Kaling in the pipeline. Priyanka has also been reportedly roped in as part of the cast of Matrix 4. Priyanka will also host a sangeet-themed show with Nick Jonas for Amazon. Earlier this year, Priyanka signed a multi-million dollar deal with Amazon.