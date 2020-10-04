Nick Jonas Asked Priyanka Chopra For A Signed Copy Of Unfinished. Her Response

Priyanka Chopra with Nick Jonas. (courtesy nickjonas)

Highlights "So incredibly proud of you Priyanka Chopra," wrote Nick Jonas

Priyaka Chopra unveiled her memoir's cover on Saturday

The memoir will be published by Penguin Random House

Priyanka Chopra recently unveiled the cover for her memoir titled Unfinished, which will be published by Penguin Random House (more on that later). This is the story of Priyanka's husband Nick Jonas' reaction to her memoir. On Saturday, Nick Jonas gave a shout out to the actress and asked her for a signed copy. Sharing the cover of Unfinished on social media, Nick Jonas wrote: "So incredibly proud of you Priyanka Chopra, quick question... Can I please get a signed copy. Everyone go pre order my wife's beautiful memoir now." Responding to Nick's post, Priyanka Chopra wrote in the comments section: "Only if I get an autographed copy of Blood! Let's get it! I love you babu." For those who do not know, Priyanka Chopra was referring to Blood: A Memoir By The Jonas Brothers. Nick and his brothers Joe and Kevin, are a part of the famous musical band Jonas Brothers.

Check out Nick Jonas' post here:

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra described her memoir with these words: "Ironically, I named this memoir years before I started writing it. Having been a public person now for 20 years, with so much life to live and a long list of things to check off my list personally and professionally, I am very much Unfinished."

Priyanka Chopra's memoir will have a lot to offer, for her story is anything but ordinary. Priyanka Chopra, a former Miss World and a Bollywood star, is a woman of many hats. She is the first South Asian woman to headline the cast of an American television show and has featured in many Hollywood projects. Priyanka Chopra is a tech-investor and also counts as a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador.

Priyanka Chopra married Nick Jonas in a Christian and a Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace on December 1 and 2 in 2018. The couple later hosted receptions in Delhi and Mumbai. They first met at the 2017 Met Gala.