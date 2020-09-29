Nick And Joe Jonas' Birthday Posts For Brother Frankie Are All About Childhood Memories. Guess What Priyanka Chopra Shared For Brother-In-Law

Nick Jonas shared this photo. (Image courtesy: nickjonas)

Nick and Joe Jonas lit up Instagram on Tuesday with their birthday wishes for brother Frankie Jonas. But that's not it. Priyanka Chopra also made brother-in-law Frankie's day special by posting a sweet wish for him on Instagram. While Nick and Joe picked childhood memories to share with their birthday notes, Priyanka posted a recent picture of herself and the birthday boy. "Happy birthday to my little bro, Frankie Jonas. Miss you and love you man!" Nick captioned the photo while Joe Jonas wrote: "Happy Birthday, Frankie Jonas. So proud of the man you have become! Love you, bro!" The photos feature pint-sized Nick, Joe posing with tiny Frankie. Here's what Priyanka Chopra's birthday greeting read: "Happy birthday, Frankie. Miss you tons!"

Screenshot of Priyanka Chopra's Instagram story.

Paul Kevin Jonas sent his wishes to son Frankie in the form of this message: "Dear Franklin Jonas, you are so handsome and I could not be more proud of you. Love you, Dad."

Last year, Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra and his family attended Frankie Jonas' graduation, pictures of which trended for days on social media. Priyanka even shared a couple of photos from the graduation and wrote: "The man of the hour! Frankie Jonas we are so proud of you. Graduate! Can't wait to witness what else you will accomplish in your life. To bigger and greater heights! Love."

Nick Joe and their brother Kevin Jonas started their musical band Jonas Brothers in 2005. After featuring in the Camp Rock films and Disney series titled Jonas, the band split up in 2013. However, just last year, the brothers reunited as the musical band. Their reunion track Sucker, also featuring Priyanka Chopra, Kevin's wife Danielle and Joe's wife Sophie Turner (then fiancée), was a big hit.