The Internet Is A 'Sucker' For This Throwback Pic Of Nick And Joe Jonas

Nick Jonas celebrated his 28th birthday on Wednesday and he received the best throwback present from his brother and fellow Jonas Brother member Joe. Posting a few throwback pictures from their childhood days, Joe Jonas wrote in his note: "Happy birthday to a legend and all around great person. Nick Jonas, love you bro." In both the pictures, little Nick can be seen happily posing along with big brother Joe. Just like us, the Internet also loved the picture. In the comments section of Joe's post, an Instagram user wrote: "So adorable." Another fan added, "fantastic." Another comment read, "These are the cutest photos ever. OMG."

Nick's father also posted adorable throwbacks of the birthday boy. "Happy Birthday, Nick Jonas. Your mom and I love you so much. May this be the best year ever," he wrote.

Nick and Joe Jonas along with brother Kevin, are a part of the famous musical band Jonas Brothers. The band became a household name after they made appearances on the Disney channel. Nick, Kevin and Joe started the band in the year 2005 and they featured in the Camp Rock films. They were also a part of the Disney series titled Jonas. The Jonas Brothers returned to the music scenario in March last year with their comeback single Sucker, which ruled all the music charts.

Nick Jonas has also starred in Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, Jumanji: The Next Level, Goat and . He will next be seen in Chaos Walking.

Nick Jonas married Priyanka Chopra in a Christian and a Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace on December 1 and 2 in 2018. The couple later hosted receptions in Delhi and Mumbai. They first met at the 2017 Met Gala.