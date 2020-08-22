Once Upon A Time On The Beach: Priyanka Chopra Is Nick Jonas' 'Favourite' One

Nick Jonas shared this photo of Priyanka (courtesy nickjonas)

Highlights Nick Jonas shared a throwback pic of Priyanka

Nick and Priyanka live in Los Angeles

Nick captioned the photo with song lyrics

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are couple goals, no really. On Friday, Nick Jonas was in the mood for some Flashback memories and he dug out a throwback of Priyanka chilling on a beach and captioned it with lyrics from Julie Andrews' My Favourite Things from The Sound Of Music. In the photo, Priyanka can be seen enjoying a gorgeous view of the sea, sporting trendy beachwear with a white shrug thrown over on top. "These are a few of my favourite things...," Nick captioned the photo, which also appears to be a promotional post for his brand of liquor.

Priyanka Chopra is like the sound of music to Nick Jonas. Take a look at his post here:

Priyanka and Nick are currently in California. Priyanka has been dealing with her beach cravings by occasional visits to the Mammoth Lakes in California, which is near Nick Jonas' residence. "Mother nature's medicine," she recently captioned this adorable selfie.

While Nick Jonas' list of favourite things is topped by Priyanka Chopra, it also includes a bunch of his fluffy friends. Priyanka and Nick, who are proud parents to two fluff-balls already, welcomed a new member into their tribe - a Husky-Australian Shepard mix rescue.

On Priyanka Chopra's birthday, Nick Jonas wished his "favourite" one with this post: "I could stare into your eyes forever. I love you baby. You are the most thoughtful, caring and wonderful person I have ever met. I am so grateful we found one another. Happy birthday beautiful."

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married in December 2018 - the couple shuttle between their homes in New York and Los Angeles through the year with Priyanka flying to Mumbai from time to time. Priyanka's upcoming projects include a sangeet-themed show with Nick Jonas for Amazon.