Nick Jonas Is Priyanka Chopra's 'Forever Guy.' See Their Adorable Pic

Priyanka Chopra, who is currently living in California with Nick Jonas, shared a dreamy picture of herself and her husband on Sunday and lit up Instagram. The actress, 38, shared an appreciation post for Nick Jonas and called the singer her "forever guy." In the photo, Priyanka Chopra can be seen resting her head on Nick's shoulder and holding his hand while clicking a selfie in what appears to be a car. She looks pretty in a pink outfit. "My forever guy...so grateful for you, Nick Jonas," Priyanka Chopra captioned the post. Her fans dropped several heart emojis for the picture in the comments section.

Priyanka Chopra recently shared a photo of her new look, in which she can be seen sporting bangs. Needless to say, her new hairstyle drove her fans crazy. They filled her post with comments such as "you look cutie" and "fabulous."

"New hair, don't care," Priyanka wrote in the caption.

In terms of work, Priyanka Chopra was last seen in The Sky Is Pink. She has featured in several Hindi films such as Kismat, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, Aitraaz, Blackmail, Waqt: The Race Against Time, Krrish, Don, Love Story 2050, God Tussi Great Ho, Fashion (for which she even won the National Film Award for the Best Actress), Kaminey, Drona, 7 Khoon Maaf, Barfi!, Agneepath, Mary Kom and Dil Dhadakne Do, among many others.

Priyanka has Netflix's superhero film We Can Be Heroes and a film with actress-comedian Mindy Kaling lined-up. She will also be seen in Netflix film The White Tiger and Amazon's series titled Citadel.