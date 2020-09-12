Did You 'Hair' About Priyanka Chopra's New Look? See Her Post

Priyanka Chopra shared this image. (courtesy: priyankachopra)

There is no denying the fact that Priyanka Chopra can pull off any look and her latest Instagram post proves why. On Saturday morning, the actress shared a stunning picture of herself in her new hairdo. The actress can be seen with a bright smile and with bangs. Priyanka, who has had bangs earlier as well, can be seen dressed in a blue outfit. She wrote in her caption: "New hair, don't care." Just like us, the actress' Instagram also loved her new hairdo and the many comments on her post are proof. Academy Award winning actress Marlee Matlin wrote: "Crazily gorgeous." A fan on Instagram wrote: "Love the hair." "Just stunning," added another.

Priyanka Chopra has actively been sharing posts from her LA life. A few weeks ago, Priyanka Chopra shared a set of stunning sun-kissed pictures on Instagram and she wrote: "At the office." ICYMI, see the pictures here:

How can we forget the picture that Priyanka Chopra posted from her outing? The one she captioned: "Mother nature's medicine." Check out the post here:

The actress recently finished writing her memoir titled Unfinished, which will be published by Penguin Random House. In terms of work, Priyanka Chopra was last seen in The Sky Is Pink with Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim. The actress has many projects lined-up, which include Netflix's adaptation of Aravind Adiga's Booker Prize-winning novel The White Tiger, co-starring Rajkummar Rao. She will also be seen in We Can Be Heroes and a film with comedian Mindy Kaling. The actress also signed Amazon's Citadel and Sangeet Project.