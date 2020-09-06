The Internet Loves Priyanka Chopra's Pic With Her 'Lil Big Boy'

Priyanka Chopra shared this photo. (Image courtesy: priyankachopra)

Priyanka Chopra is chilling like a villain in California and her latest post on Instagram proves it. The actress, who lives in Los Angeles with her husband, singer Nick Jonas, posted a photo of herself and their pet dog named Gino on social media on Sunday and her fans just loved it. In the picture, the actress can be seen clicking a selfie holding Gino in her arms. Going by the picture, it appears the duo were having a whole lot of fun in a pool. Sharing the photo on Instagram, Priyanka Chopra wrote: "My lil big boy!" and added a heart emoji. The actress' fans flooded her post with comments like "pretty", "such a nice picture" and "you look cute."

Check out Priyanka Chopra's post here:

Priyanka Chopra gifted Gino to Nick Jonas last year. After the actress surprised Nick with Gino, he even shared some pictures and video from featuring the pup and wrote: "Pri came home with the absolute best surprise this morning. Please meet our new pup Gino. I haven't stopped smiling since I woke up this morning and finally realized what was going on. Thank you, Priyanka Chopra."

Gino often makes adorable appearances on Priyanka Chopra's feed. Take a look:

Just a day ago, Nick Jonas celebrated the birthday of their oldest fur-baby Diana. The couple are also parents to a Husky-Australian shepherd mix named Panda.

In terms of work, Priyanka Chopra has featured in several Hindi films such as Kismat, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, Aitraaz, Blackmail, Waqt: The Race Against Time, Krrish, Don, Love Story 2050, God Tussi Great Ho, Fashion (for which she even won the National Film Award for the Best Actress), Kaminey, Drona, 7 Khoon Maaf, Barfi!, Agneepath, Mary Kom and Dil Dhadakne Do, among many others.

She has Netflix's superhero film We Can Be Heroes and a film with actress-comedian Mindy Kaling lined-up. She will also be seen in Netflix film The White Tiger and Amazon's series titled Citadel.