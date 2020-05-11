Priyanka Chopra Loves The California Sun. See Who Doubled Up As Her Pillow

Priyanka Chopra shared this photo (courtesy priyankachopra)

Priyanka Chopra's new post is all about cuddles with her furry mates. The 37-year-old actress is in Los Angeles with husband Nick Jonas during the lockdown. And keeping the star couple occupied are their two best friends - their pets named Gino, aGerman Shepherd, and Diana, a pooch. Gino was Priyanka's anniversary gift to Nick Jonas last year while she had adopted Diana in 2016. Priyanka, who loves to soak up the California sun, is often joined by couch buddies Gino and Diana for a snooze fest and we got a glimpse of that in Priyanka's post. "Sunshine is better with cuddles," she captioned her photo, in which Gino has doubled up as her pillow.

Earlier, Priyanka shared this happy photo from what appears to be the same couch, with Gino locked in a cuddle. "I promise Gino loves my cuddles," wrote Priyanka while Gino can be seen struggling to break free from Priyanka's embrace.

Gino and Diana love to hang out together in the house like this:

Gino was this little munchkin when he arrived and look how he's grown now!

Meanwhile, Diana has been Priyanka's constant companion, both in New York and Los Angeles.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra will next be seen in Netflix film The White Tiger. She also has Netflix's superhero film We Can Be Heroes and a film with actress-comedian Mindy Kaling in the pipeline. Priyanka has also been reportedly roped in as part of the cast of Matrix 4. Priyanka will also host a sangeet-themed show with Nick Jonas for Amazon.