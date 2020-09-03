'Last Few Days Of Summer' In Priyanka Chopra's City And Everybody's Welcome Here

Priyanka Chopra shared this image. (courtesy: priyankachopra)

Priyanka Chopra is loving the Californian sun and her latest Instagram post is proof. The actress, who is currently staying in Los Angeles with her husband Nick Jonas, shared a stunning sun-soaked picture of herself on her Instagram profile on Thursday. In the picture, Priyanka looks absolutely stunning with her hair pulled back in a bun and a subtle smile on her face. The Quantico actress accessorised her look with statement earrings and big glasses. We love her look in the picture. She captioned her post: "The last few days of summer." Priyanka's sister-in-law Danielle Jonas dropped a heart emoticon in the comments section. Actress Nargis Fakhri wrote: "Nice shot."

Take a look at Priyanka Chopra's post here:

Last week, Priyanka Chopra shared a set of stunning sun-kissed pictures on Instagram and she wrote: "At the office." ICYMI, see the pictures here:

Remember the picture that Priyanka Chopra posted from her outing? The one she captioned: "Mother nature's medicine." Check out the post here:

In terms of work, Priyanka Chopra was last seen in The Sky Is Pink with Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim. The actress has many projects lined-up, which include Netflix's adaptation of Aravind Adiga's Booker Prize-winning novel The White Tiger, co-starring Rajkummar Rao. She will also be seen in We Can Be Heroes and a film with comedian Mindy Kaling. The actress also signed Amazon's Citadel and Sangeet Project.

The actress recently finished writing her memoir titled Unfinished, which will be published by Penguin Random House.