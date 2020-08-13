Priyanka Chopra's 'Wanderlust' Post Will Make You Daydream About Travelling

Priyanka Chopra shared this picture. (Image courtesy: priyankachopra)

Priyanka Chopra is on the move - the actress shared a picture of herself seated in an aircraft looking outside the window and she captioned it: "Wanderlust." Priyanka Chopra was living in Los Angeles with her husband Nick Jonas after the lockdown was imposed due to the coronavirus pandemic. All her pending projects were put on hold and now that travel restrictions have eased, it seems Priyanka Chopra is back. Last seen in The Sky Is Pink, Priyanka Chopra's impressive line-up of projects including The White Tiger and We Can Be Heroes. She has also reportedly signed up for Matrix 4.

Take a look at Priyanka Chopra's post:

Meanwhile, it appears that Priyanka Chopra used lockdown time to complete her memoir Unfinished, which she announced in June 2018. On Monday, Priyanka Chopra announced that she has completed the memoir and added that she "cannot wait to share it" with everyone. Priyanka tweeted: "Unfinished is finished! Just about sent in the final manuscript! Wheee! Cannot wait to share it with you all. Every word in my memoir comes from a place of introspection and reflection into my life. #ComingSoon #unfinished."

Priyanka Chopra's lockdown dairy also included pictures of her loved-up moments with Nick Jonas. In one of her recent posts, Priyanka Chopra shared the ROFL reason why "push ups are her favourite exercise."

Apart from the aforementioned films, Priyanka Chopra recently signed a multi-million dollar television deal with Amazon. Among her many projects with Amazon is Sangeet and spy series Citadel, in which she'll co-star with Richard Madden.