What To Expect From Priyanka Chopra's Memoir Unfinished

Priyanka Chopra shared an update about her memoir Unfinished (which she announced in June 2018) on social media and added that she "cannot wait to share it" with everyone. The 38-year-old actress on Tuesday tweeted that she excited about the book, in which every word "comes from a place of introspection and reflection" into her life. Priyanka tweeted, "Unfinished is finished! Just about sent in the final manuscript! Wheee! Cannot wait to share it with you all. Every word in my memoir comes from a place of introspection and reflection into my life. #ComingSoon #unfinished."

Unfinished is finished! Just about sent in the final manuscript! Wheee! Cannot wait to share it with you all. Every word in my memoir comes from a place of introspection and reflection into my life. #ComingSoon#unfinished — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) August 11, 2020

In 2018, when Priyanka first announced she's writing her memoir, she also shared its title and cover. In the same post, the actress said she passed many opportunities to write her memoir: "I wanted to do more, live more, and achieve more, before putting pen to paper and exposing things I've always kept private to the world. But looking back on my life as a public person, I'm super proud of what I've done and where my life is right now. I've realized you don't have to be finished to tell your story, and that sometimes life's greatest lessons are taught along the ride...when you're still figuring things out...when you're #unfinished."

Priyanka Chopra, former Miss World, debuted in Bollywood in 2003 with back to back hit films The Hero: Love Story of a Spy and Andaaz. She went on to star in commercial potboilers like Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, Aitraaz, Krrish, the Don series, Dil Dhadakne Do and Bajirao Mastani, among others. She featured in critically-acclaimed movies such as Fashion, 7 Khoon Maaf and Mary Kom.

At the peak of her career, Priyanka transitioned smoothly in the US with television series Quantico, which aired three successful seasons. She also made her Hollywood debut as antagonist opposite Dwanye Johnson in Baywatch. Priyanka Chopra is also a successful producer - she's backed critically acclaimed projects like Marathi film Ventilator and Sikkimese movie Pahuna.

Last seen in The Sky Is Pink, Priyanka has an impressive line-up of projects including the White Tiger and We Can Be Heroes.