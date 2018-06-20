Priyanka Chopra's Reveals What Her Memoir Is Going To Be All About

Highlights
- Priyanka said that she never spoke about her feelings during her journey
- "I have always been a private person," said Priyanka Chopra
- Priyanka said she wants 'everything'
The feeling of checking something off your "bucket list" gives you an indescribable sense of accomplishment...and that's where I am in this moment. I've always wanted to write a book, but the timing never felt right. With each opportunity that presented itself, my first instinct was always to wait...because I wasn't (and I'm still not) finished. I wanted to do more, live more, and achieve more, before putting pen to paper and exposing things I've always kept private to the world. But looking back on my life as a public person, I'm super proud of what I've done and where my life is right now. I've realized you don't have to be finished to tell your story, and that sometimes life's greatest lessons are taught along the ride...when you're still figuring things out...when you're #unfinished. So glad to be starting a new chapter (literally) with the amazing teams at Penguin Random House in the US, India, and around the world. If I can...anyone can @penguinusa @penguinindia . Credit: Sebastian Kim x Vanity Fair
Priyanka Chopra said that she wanted to inspire people with her story, "especially women". "I would like to tell my story in the hope of inspiring people - especially women -- to change the conversation, to shatter glass ceilings. Women are always told we can't have everything. I want everything, and I believe anyone else can have it too. I'm proof of it," the 35-year-old actress told PTI.
The book will be published simultaneously in the US by Ballantine Books and in the UK by Michael Joseph. The UK and Commonwealth (including India) rights were acquired at an auction from Siobhan O'Neill and Fiona Baird, on behalf of Mel Berger, of William Morris Endeavor.
Priyanka Chopra stepped into the industry at the age of 17 after she won the Miss World title in 2000. 18 years later, aftr conquering Bollywood with films like Mary Kom, Fashion and Barfi!, Priyanka became an international name - thanks to her association with American show Quantico and her tryst with Hollywood film Baywatch. Priyanka also won two consecutive People's Choice Awards for her role in Quantico.
Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra trended on again and off again big time for her rumoured romance with Nick Jonas. Reports of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' relationship status made headlines after pictures from their yacht outing went crazy viral in May.
