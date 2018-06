Priyanka Chopra's Reveals What Her Memoir Is Going To Be All About

Priyanka Chopra shared this glimpse of her memoir. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Highlights Priyanka said that she never spoke about her feelings during her journey "I have always been a private person," said Priyanka Chopra Priyanka said she wants 'everything'

Priyanka Chopra's prefers to keep her personal life "private" but with her memoir releasing next year, the actress will reveal things she has "never spoken about." Yes, fans of Priyanka Chopra will now be able to read about some unspoken facts about her life. The book titled aswill be a collection of personal essays, stories and observations of the actress, news agency PTI reported. "The flavour of the book will be honest, funny, spirited, bold, and rebellious, just like me," said Priyanka Chopra. Speaking about the book, the actress added: "I have always been a private person; I've never spoken about my feelings during my journey but I am ready to do so now."Priyanka Chopra said that she wanted to inspire people with her story, "especially women". "I would like to tell my story in the hope of inspiring people - especially women -- to change the conversation, to shatter glass ceilings. Women are always told we can't have everything. I want everything, and I believe anyone else can have it too. I'm proof of it," the 35-year-old actress told PTI.The book will be published simultaneously in the US by Ballantine Books and in the UK by Michael Joseph. The UK and Commonwealth (including India) rights were acquired at an auction from Siobhan O'Neill and Fiona Baird, on behalf of Mel Berger, of William Morris Endeavor.Priyanka Chopra stepped into the industry at the age of 17 after she won the Miss World title in 2000. 18 years later, aftr conquering Bollywood with films likeand, Priyanka became an international name - thanks to her association with American show Quantico and her tryst with Hollywood film. Priyanka also won two consecutive People's Choice Awards for her role inMeanwhile, Priyanka Chopra trended on again and off again big time for her rumoured romance with Nick Jonas. Reports of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' relationship status made headlines after pictures from their yacht outing went crazy viral in May. On the work front, Priyanka is currently filming the third and final season of. After this, she'll return to India for Ali Abbas Zafar's Bharat, co-starring Salman Khan (With inputs from PTI)