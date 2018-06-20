Priyanka Chopra's Reveals What Her Memoir Is Going To Be All About

The feeling of checking something off your "bucket list" gives you an indescribable sense of accomplishment...and that's where I am in this moment. I've always wanted to write a book, but the timing never felt right. With each opportunity that presented itself, my first instinct was always to wait...because I wasn't (and I'm still not) finished. I wanted to do more, live more, and achieve more, before putting pen to paper and exposing things I've always kept private to the world. But looking back on my life as a public person, I'm super proud of what I've done and where my life is right now. I've realized you don't have to be finished to tell your story, and that sometimes life's greatest lessons are taught along the ride...when you're still figuring things out...when you're #unfinished. So glad to be starting a new chapter (literally) with the amazing teams at Penguin Random House in the US, India, and around the world. If I can...anyone can @penguinusa @penguinindia . Credit: Sebastian Kim x Vanity Fair

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on Jun 20, 2018 at 4:44am PDT