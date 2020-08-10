The ROFL Reason Why Push-Ups Are Priyanka Chopra's 'Favourite Exercise'

Priyanka Chopra with Nick Jonas. (courtesy: priyankachopra)

Highlights Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are currently in Los Angeles

"Push-ups are my favourite exercise," wrote Priyanka Chopra

The couple recently adopted a dog and named him Panda

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas never fail to give us couple goals and the actress' latest Instagram post is reminder of that. On Monday, Priyanka Chopra posted a picture on her Instagram profile, in which Nick Jonas can be seen in a plank position on a yoga mat, while Priyanka can be seen sitting and chilling on Nick's back. The star couple can be seen twinning in black athleisure. Priyanka Chopra captioned the post: "Push-ups are my favourite exercise." Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are currently staying in Los Angeles. Coming back to Priyanka Chopra's post, we would love to see Nick Jonas' reaction to the picture shared by his wife.

Check out Priyanka Chopra's post here:

Over the weekend, Priyanka Chopra introduced us to her and Nick's new pet pooch Panda, who they adopted recently. Sharing a happy picture with husband Nick Jonas, and their pets Gino, Diana and Panda, Priyanka captioned the post: "Our new family portrait! Welcome to the family, Panda! We adopted this little rescue (soon he won't be so little) just a few weeks ago. We can't be sure but he seems to be a Husky Australian Shepard mix and those eyes... And the ears." Diana was missing from the frame, so Priyanka Photoshopped her into the picture. "BTW Diana wasn't around for our little photoshoot, but we couldn't leave our #1 girl out...so...we made it work," wrote Priyanka Chopra.

Priyanka Chopra was last seen in The Sky Is Pink with Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim. The actress has many projects scheduled, which include Netflix's adaptation of The White Tiger, co-starring Rajkummar Rao, We Can Be Heroes and a film with comedian Mindy Kaling. The actress also signed Amazon's Citadel and Sangeet Project.