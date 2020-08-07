Priyanka Chopra's 2020 Mood Calendar Is Same As Reese Witherspoon's, Who Started The Trend

Priyanka Chopra shared this photo (courtesy priyankachopra)

Actress Priyanka Chopra, inspired by Hollywood star Reese Witherspoon's 2020 Calendar Challenge, shared her own version on Instagram. "2020. Same," she wrote tagging not only Ms Witherspoon but also actresses Kerry Washington and Mindy Kaling, with whom Priyanka will co-star in a film soon. As part of the 2020 Calendar Challenge, celebrities are sharing a three-by-three calendar grid of 2020 with months ranging from January to September, each month described with several moods of the person posting, which is basically a reflection of the pandemic-hit year. Needless to say that happy, sprightly expressions of celebs in the January section of the calendar change into distressed, unhappy moods as the calendar enters March, when the worldwide outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic sent countries across the world in shutdown mode. For the last few months of the calendar leading up to September, celebs are mostly sharing straight-face photos of what appears to be their mood of resignation.

Priyanka Chopra's personal 2020 Calendar is no different - and what's a desi girl without some drama? So she breaks a glass on her head to show her current mood. Here, take a look:

This is Reese Witherspoon's 2020 summed up in the Calendar Challenge. It begins with a photo of hers from 2001 film Legally Blonde but surely, that's not how it ends.

Meanwhile, Mindy Kaling and ABC's Scandal actress Kerry Washington are on the same page with Reese Witherspoon.

Here are some other stars who found the 2020 Calendar Challenge, started by Reese Witherspoon, to be "oddly cathartic" and the list includes Jennifer Garner, Viola Davis, Oprah Winfrey, Jessica Chastain, Cara Delevigne, Anne Hathaway, Drew Barrymore and Mark Ruffalo, who, umm... turned into his risky superhero alter-ego Hulk since June.

Priyanka Chopra, who got married to Nick Jonas in 2018, lives with her husband in Los Angeles.