Priyanka Chopra Is Busy Sharing Updates On Her Memoir - One Post At A Time

Priyanka Chopra, who announced that she is writing her memoir Unfinished in 2018, has actively been sharing updates on it on social media. The actress, who finished writing her memoir in August, has been sharing snippets from her life, in the form of throwbacks. The latest series of posts shared by Priyanka Chopra, feature pictures of Priyanka from her crowning moment, her wedding, videos from her visits as UNICEF ambassador and more. "We all have a journey and a story to tell. #unfinished," she wrote in the caption. Unfinished will be published by Penguin Random House.

On Wednesday, she shared a series of posts, which had memories from her childhood days, her teen years and her winning moment at the Miss World pageant. "Something's coming," she wrote.

Priyanka Chopra, former Miss World, debuted in Bollywood in 2003. She went on to star in hits such as Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, Aitraaz, Krrish, the Don series, Dil Dhadakne Do and Bajirao Mastani, among others. She featured in critically-acclaimed movies such as Fashion, 7 Khoon Maaf, Barfi! and Mary Kom. She starred in the US television series Quantico, which aired three successful seasons. She also made her Hollywood debut as antagonist opposite Dwanye Johnson in Baywatch.

In terms of work, Priyanka Chopra was last seen in The Sky Is Pink with Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim. The actress has many projects lined-up, which include Netflix's adaptation of Aravind Adiga's Booker Prize-winning novel The White Tiger, co-starring Rajkummar Rao. She will also be seen in We Can Be Heroes and a film with comedian Mindy Kaling. The actress also signed Amazon's Citadel and Sangeet Project. She also co-produced Amazon Prime Video's Evil Eye.