Unfinished: Ahead Of Her Memoir's Launch, Priyanka Chopra Teases Her Fans With These Posts

Priyanka Chopra is making the wait for her memoir Unfinished very difficult. How, you ask? Well, the actress has been teasing her fans by sharing brief videos on her Instagram handle, which comprise snippets from her journey so far. Priyanka began the process by sharing blank posts on her social media handle on Tuesday night and she captioned them: "Something's coming." On Wednesday morning, the National Award winning actress shared throwbacks from her childhood days, her teen years and her winning moment at the Miss World pageant. She simply added the hashtag #Unfinished to both her posts.

In August, the actress revealed that she finished writing her memoir, which will be published by Penguin Random House. An excited Priyanka Chopra tweeted, "Unfinished is finished! Just about sent in the final manuscript! Wheee! Cannot wait to share it with you all. Every word in my memoir comes from a place of introspection and reflection into my life. Coming soon."

In 2018, the Quantico star announced that she will be writing a memoir. "The feeling of checking something off your bucket list gives you an indescribable sense of accomplishment and that's where I am in this moment. I've always wanted to write a book but the timing never felt right. With each opportunity that presented itself, my first instinct was always to wait...because I wasn't (and I'm still not) finished," read an excerpt from her post.

Priyanka Chopra's memoir will have a lot to offer, for her story is anything but ordinary. Priyanka Chopra, a former Miss World and a Bollywood star, is a woman of many hats. She is the first South Asian woman to headline the cast of an American television show and has featured in many Hollywood projects. Priyanka Chopra is a tech-investor and also counts as a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador.