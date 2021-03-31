Reese Witherspoon's 'Morning Reading' Session Would Have Remained Unfinished Without This Book

Reese Witherspoon shared this image. (courtesy: reesewitherspoon)

A quick glance through Hollywood star Reese Witherspoon's Instagram profile will reflect her love for reading. The Legally Blonde actress, who also maintains an active book club, shared a picture of her morning reading session and can you guess what's on it? Well, it happens to be Priyanka Chopra's memoir titled Unfinished, which was launched earlier this year. On her Instagram story, Reese shared a picture of Unfinished and she wrote in the caption: "My morning reading." Tagging the author Priyanka Chopra, she wrote: "This dynamic, talented, generous woman."

An excited Priyanka Chopra shared Reese Witherspoon's Instagram story on her profile and she thanked the star with these words: "Means the world, coming from you Reese Witherspoon."

See Priyanka Chopra's reply to Reese Witherspoon here:

Reese Witherspoon is the star of films like Walk The Line, Sweet Home Alabama, Wild, Cruel Intentions, Elections, and the Legally Blonde series among many others.

Priyanka Chopra's memoir has a lot to offer, for her story is anything but ordinary. Priyanka Chopra, a former Miss World and a Bollywood star, is a woman of many hats. She is the first South Asian woman to headline the cast of an American television show and has featured in many Hollywood projects. Priyanka Chopra is a tech-investor and also counts as a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador. She runs a hair care brand called Anomaly Haircare, is a film producer and she recently launched an Indian restaurant called Sona in New York. She was last seen in Netflix's The White Tiger, which she also produced.