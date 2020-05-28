Reese Witherspoon And Son Are 'Dreaming' Of Travelling To India

Reese Witherspoon shared this image. (courtesy reesewitherspoon)

Reese Witherspoon just dropped a sneak peek of her mother-son time with 7-year-old Tennessee and it is just too adorable. On Thursday, Reese shared a picture on her Instagram profile where the mother-son duo can be seen engrossed in reading an activity book on India. In the picture, Tennessee can be seen holding a pen while Reese can be seen pointing to a page with 'India' written on it. Seems like, India is one of the countries on Reese and Tennessee's travel bucket list. Sharing the picture, Reese wrote, "Dreaming of the places we will go." She also asked her Instafam about their dream destinations. "Where do you dream of traveling to," she added. Take a look at the picture here:

Reese and Tennessee are spending a lot of quality time in coronavirus lockdown, A few days ago, Reese shared a glimpse of her fun time with son Tennessee. "Really nailing this WFH/homeschooling life. Can I call you back," wrote Reese. Take a look at this super adorable glimpse of their mother-son time here:

Here's another picture of Reese with her sons Tennessee and Deacon and their pet pooch. "So lucky to be the mama of this crew," Reese captioned the picture.

Tennessee, 7, is Reese's son with Jim Toth. Earlier, Reese was married to actor Ryan Phillippe, with whom she has two kids - Ava, 20, and Deacon, 16.

Reese Witherspoon has a body of work that includes films such as Election, Cruel Intentions, Legally Blonde, Sweet Home Alabama, Walk The Line and Wild. She also stars in TV series such as The Morning Show and Little Fires Everywhere.