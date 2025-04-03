Reese Witherspoon Announces <i>Legally Blonde</i> Prequel <i>Elle</i>, First Look Out

Fans of Legally Blonde, Reese Witherspoon has shared the first look of Lexi Minetree as Elle Woods in Elle, a new prequel series coming to Amazon Prime Video.

Witherspoon, who played Elle Woods in the original films, took to Instagram to make the announcement.

"Harvard was hard. High school was harder. Our new series, Elle, is now in production! Couldn't be more excited to introduce you all to @leximinetree as Elle Woods," read her Instagram post.



According to Variety, the show will take viewers back to Elle Woods' high school days, giving fans a glimpse of the experiences that shaped her into the confident and determined woman fans loved in Legally Blonde. Meanwhile, shooting for the series has just begun, reported Variety.

Lexi Minetree, who is often seen in small roles such as in Law & Order: SVU and The Murdaugh Murders, is set to take on her first lead role as young Elle Woods. The cast also includes Tom Everett Scott as Elle's father and June Diane Raphael as her mother.

Laura Kittrell and Caroline Dries serve as co-showrunners, with Witherspoon also involved as an executive producer. The series is produced by Amazon MGM and Witherspoon's company, Hello Sunshine.

The Legally Blonde franchise first began in 2001 with the hit film starring Witherspoon. It became a pop culture favorite, which later led to a sequel, a Broadway musical, and now a prequel series.

