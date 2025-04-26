Why Reese Witherspoon Has Never Liked Blake Lively

Quick Take Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Resurfaced statements reveal tension between Blake Lively and Reese Witherspoon. Rob Shuter claims Reese Witherspoon has long disliked Blake Lively. A 2011 MTV speech showed Reese criticizing Lively's photo scandal.

Amidst the ongoing allegation feud between Blake Lively and Reese Witherspoon, there have been a lot of revelations and older statements by other celebrities that have been resurfacing.

The latest one is a mention of how Reese Witherspoon has never liked Blake Lively, as reported by RadarOnline.com.

Hollywood insider Rob Shuter, who writes on Substack, had mentioned, "Reese still doesn't like her. She never did. Blake's been cold, dismissive, and downright rude to people Reese respects - and Reese doesn't forget that kind of thing."

In a resurfaced video from 2011, Reese was also heard commenting on Blake Lively's Nude Photo Scandal.

Back at the MTV Movie Awards that year, when Reese was accepting her Generation Award, she had thrown some shade at Lively, as she said, "I get it, girls, that it's cool to be a bad girl. But it is possible to make it in Hollywood without doing a reality show. When I came up in this business, if you made a sex tape, you were embarrassed and you hid it under your bed. And if you took naked pictures of yourself on your cell phone, you hide your face, people."

Rob Shuter further confirmed that Reese meant what she said in that speech, "She didn't like the way Blake handled herself, and she's not the only one in town who feels that way."

Yesterday a video of Blake Lively's speech at the Time100 Gala surfaced online, where she mentioned an attack made on her mother many years ago.

In December 2024, Lively sued Baldoni, alleging sexual harassment and a retaliatory smear campaign. However, her speech at the Time100 Gala has again made the internet react strongly and troll her.

Blake Lively's Another Simple Favour is all set to drop on Amazon Prime on May 1, 2025.



