'Gossip Rag?': What Priyanka Chopra Said About Naming No Names In Her Book

Priyanka Chopra shared this photo (courtesy priyankachopra )

Highlights Priyanka Chopra's memoir is titled 'Unfinished'

"It's actually funny," said Priyanka about some of her book reviews

"I believe in having grace," she added

Priyanka Chopra, who released her memoir, titled Unfinished, earlier this year, opened up about her approach towards the book at a recent literary festival. When asked if Priyanka Chopra was tempted to reveal identities while writing about her life experiences, she said: "No, because it's no one else's story but mine," reported news agency PTI. Priyanka Chopra says with her book, she did disappoint those who thought it was going to be a "gossip rag": "It's actually funny. I remember reading few reviews that said, 'Oh she didn't speak the truth' about things like that. I thought, basically you wanted a gossip rag in my book, not a tell-all."

The 39-year-old actress highlighted that her memoir turned out to be a bestseller without banking on gossip material: "I'm really grateful that my book is number one bestseller without it being salacious."

Priyanka Chopra, who seldom feels the need to address rumours, added: "I don't respond to that (gossips). I am not that person. I believe in having grace and a lot of the media doesn't."

About her debut as an author, Priyanka Chopra said she wanted her memoir to be loved by all and not just by her fans: "Writing a book is a different ball game. You need to know what each chapter means and how you're ending it. The technique of writing it was the hardest part, and to make it an interesting read. I didn't want the book to cater to just my fans or people who love me. I wanted it to be a good read, be funny, interesting, have a sense of personality."

Apart from being an international star, Priyanka Chopra sports many hats. She is a tech-investor and also counts as a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador. She recently started a hair care brand called Anomaly Haircare. Priyanka Chopra also runs the production house Purple Pebble Pictures, which aims to promote regional cinema. Priyanka also had a career as a singer and recently opened her restaurant Sona in New York.

(With PTI inputs)