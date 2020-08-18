An Update On Priyanka Chopra's Memoir Unfinished. Mindy Kaling 'Can't Wait To Read'

Priyanka Chopra shared this image. (courtesy: priyankachopra )

We have good news for all the Priyanka Chopra fans out there. The actress, who recently finished writing her memoir titled Unfinished, shared an update with her fans across different social media platforms on Monday night. The actress shared a cover picture of the memoir and wrote: "Finished. What an amazing feeling seeing these pages printed on paper for the first time! Unfinished... Coming soon." The memoir will be published by Penguin Random House. Priyanka Chopra's fans and friends congratulated her on the completion of the book and started asking about its release date. An excited Mindy Kaling, who will star with Priyanka Chopra in a wedding comedy produced by Universal Studio, in the comments section, wrote: "So awesome, can't wait to read." An Instagram user wrote: "Let's get it." Another fan added, "I'm so excited for this." A curious fan asked the actress "When will this be out?"

A few days ago, the actress revealed that she finished writing her memoir and tweeted: "Unfinished is finished! Just about sent in the final manuscript! Wheee! Cannot wait to share it with you all. Every word in my memoir comes from a place of introspection and reflection into my life. Coming soon."

Unfinished is finished! Just about sent in the final manuscript! Wheee! Cannot wait to share it with you all. Every word in my memoir comes from a place of introspection and reflection into my life. #ComingSoon#unfinished — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) August 11, 2020

Priyanka Chopra announced that she will be writing a memoir in 2018 and wrote in her post: "The feeling of checking something off your bucket list gives you an indescribable sense of accomplishment and that's where I am in this moment. I've always wanted to write a book but the timing never felt right. With each opportunity that presented itself, my first instinct was always to wait...because I wasn't (and I'm still not) finished."

Priyanka Chopra, a former Miss India and a Bollywood star, is a woman of many hats. She is the first South Asian woman to headline the cast of an American television show and has featured in many Hollywood projects. Priyanka Chopra is a tech-investor and also counts as a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador.