Fans Hope For Priyanka Chopra And Mindy Kaling Collaboration After These Viral Pics

Priyanka Chopra with Mindy Kaling in New York. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Highlights "I'm crying... this is the content I signed up for," a fan wrote on Insta Priyanka was spotted outside Mindy Kaling's home Mindy Kaling is best-known for The Office and The Mindy Project

Pictures of Priyanka Chopra exchanging pleasantries with Mindy Kaling outside the latter's home in New York propelled reports of their possible collaboration. Mindy Kaling, best-known for The Office and The Mindy Project, stepped out of her apartment to see-off Priyanka, who was dressed in denims and a tee with an orange blazer. Picture of Priyanka and Mindy's last minute good-byes are all over the Internet and fans are guessing that they'll soon work together. "Mandy Kaling and Priyanka are really working on a project together and this is not a dream!! I'm crying... this is the content I signed up for. Hope they announce it sooooon. OMG, I can't wait," wrote a convinced fan on Instagram. Several others we equally (if not more) excited: "Do you hear that screaming... yes that's me."

Here are now viral pictures of Priyanka Chopra and Mindy Kaling:

Priyanka Chopra, last seen in Isn't It Romantic? is currently making Bollywood film The sky Is Pink with director Shonali Bose. Priyanka is co-producing the film with siddharth Roy Kapur and it also stars Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim.

Priyanka Chopra also recently announced her YouTube original showIf I Could Tell You Just One Thing, in which she chats with inspiration people. You never know Mindy Kaling may be on the roster of guests for the show.

Mindy Kaling is an actor, producer and director and she has also featured in films like No Strings Attached, Inside Out and Ocean's 8.

