Avengers: Endgame Director Joe Russo Confirms He's In Talks With Priyanka Chopra For A Project

Priyanka Chopra may just be our next Marvel superhero but nothing is confirmed on that front yet. What's confirmed is that Avengers: Endgame co-director Joe Russo is in talks with Priyanka Chopra for a future project, reported news agency PTI. At a promotional event for the upcoming Avengers: Endgame in Mumbai, Joe Russo said he would love to work with the 36-year-old actress but refrained from divulging further details: "Priyanka is transitioning into global status now. She is fantastic... (I would) Love to work with her... I am potentially talking to Priyanka for something. I am not going to say what it is," reported PTI.

Sometime last year, President of Marvel Studios Kevin Feige revealed that Marvel is now planning to introduce comic book superhero Ms Marvel AKA Kamala Khan to MCU films. Now, Joe Russo's big revelation about Priyanka Chopra being considered for a Marvel project has set Twitter abuzz. Many are speculating if Priyanka's being considered for the Ms Marvel film. A section of the Internet began also pointed out that it's too good to be true considering the revelation coincided with April Fool's Day. Many even directly asked Priyanka for confirmation:

Update : The Russos brothers just revealed that Marvel is in talks with Priyanka Chopra for a role in an upcoming MCU movie... don't see it being black widow. So Eternals? Possibly? Maybe Sersi? pic.twitter.com/7hLh8H5tHg — jedediah (we are americans) (@jedediahnfilms) April 1, 2019

@priyankachopra is this news correct cause i am really excited to see our global icon pc to marvel universe pic.twitter.com/rK6Zq9s6sQ — babita bisht (@babita25bisht) April 1, 2019

Priyanka are you working with #MARVEL? If yes amazing feat. Making us proud as always. #Joe says you guys are talking. — jaybrota das (@baaangaaali) April 1, 2019

Priyanka Chopra's probable selection as a potential Marvel actress should not come as a surprise given her achievements in Hollywood. She had made her debut on American TV with ABC's thriller series Quantico and landed her first Hollywood film with Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson - she played the villain in Baywatch. Priyanka has two more Hollywood releases on her resume - A Kid Like Jake and Isn't It Romantic?. She's also rumoured to have scored a Hollywood film opposite Guardians Of The Galaxy star Chris Pratt.

Avengers: Endgame will release in India in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu other than English. Music maestro A R Rahman has composed a theme song for Avengers: Endgame, which was also released on April 1. Avengers: Endgame is co-directed by Joe Russo and Anthony Russo and hits screens 26 in India.

