Nick Jonas Signs 'I Love You' To Priyanka Chopra During Live Concert

Priyanka and Nick at the Jonas Brothers' Atlanta concert (courtesy priyankachopra)

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are the cutest couple, aren't they? Priyanka Chopra attended her "first ever" (her words) Jonas Brothers concert recently and was spotted cheering the loudest. Meanwhile, Nick Jonas, busy performing on stage, had to respond (being the cutest husband he is), right? So, those watching him closely realised that he passed on a message to Priyanka Chopra from stage. He said 'I love you' to his wife in sign language and a video of him doing that is crazy viral on the Internet right now. In the audience, Priyanka was spotted smiling ear-to-ear while she was grooving to the Jonas Brothers' tunes along with her youngest brother-in-law Franklin Jonas.

Take a look at the video here:

Meanwhile, fans on the Internet assigned the title of the "coolest wife" to Priyanka Chopra, who was spotted collecting messages among other things (ahem... ahem) from fans of Nick Jonas to pass them on to her singer husband.

Here's an adorable video of the two from ahead of the concert in Atlanta.

Priyanka attended the show along with Nick Jonas' parents - Denise and Paul Kevin Jonas - and shared a few photos from the night. "My first ever Jonas Brothers show. And it was incredible! I'm so proud of these guys! Family!" she captioned the photos.

Priyanka Chopra featured in the Jonas Brothers' comeback single Sucker and so did Sophie Turner (Joe Jonas' fiancee) and Danielle (Kevin Jonas' wife). Priyanka and the Jonas Brothers also hung out with DJ Steve Aoki in Miami recently and it looks like fans can expect a collaboration project between the electro music DJ and the Jonas Brothers sometime soon.

