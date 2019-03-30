Priyanka Chopra Attends Brother-In-Law Franklin Jonas' Graduation. See Trending Pics

Priyanka Chopra photographed with Nick Jonas' family. (Image courtesy: priyankachopra)

Priyanka Chopra is a doting sister in-law and her latest Instagram post proves why. After a long Miami vacation, Priyanka joined Nick Jonas' family at Tennessee, USA for her brother-in-law Franklin Jonas' graduation at the Blackbird Academy. The 36-year-old actress shared multiple pictures along with her father-in-law Paul Kevin Jonas, her mother-in-law Denise Jonas, Joe Jonas and of course Franklin. A proud Priyanka captioned her post: "The man of the hour! Franklin Jonas we are so proud of you. Graduate! Can't wait to witness what else you will accomplish in your life. To bigger and greater heights! Love."

Take a look at Priyanka Chopra's post here:

Before attending Franklin's graduation, Priyanka shared multiple envy-inducing pictures from her Miami vacation, where she was joined by her husband Nick Jonas and his brothers and Sophie Turner. On Friday, Priyanka shared a mushy picture with Nick Jonas on her Instagram profile and captioned it: "To live for days like this."

Earlier this week, Priyanka shared a video, in which she along with the Jonas family, could be seen grooving to the song Taareefan from Sonam Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor's Veere Di Wedding. The video went insanely viral.

Check out the video here:

Here are some more posts shared by Priyanka:

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married as per Christian and Hindu traditions in Jodhpur in December 2018.

On the work front, Priyanka's next release is Shonali Bose's The Sky Is Pink, in which she co-stars with Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim. The film will hit the screens in October this year.

