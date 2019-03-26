Priyanka Chopra's Non-Blue Monday - Chilling In Miami With Nick Jonas, Sucker And A Ranveer Singh Song

Priyanka Chopra Instagrammed this photo (courtesy priyankachopra)

Well, not everyone gets to be Priyanka Chopra, right? And not everyone gets to cruise along the Miami coast on a party boat on a Monday and dance to a Hollywood-Bollywood playlist (yes, they were listening to Ranveer Singh's Mera Wala Dance but more on that later). Sigh. The 36-year-old actress and also her husband Nick Jonas took the Monday off from work and spent it well with the other Jonas Brothers - Kevin and Joe Jonas. Game Of Thrones actress Sophie Turner, who is engaged to Joe Jonas, was also part of the no-Monday-blues celebrations. With a group of such stylish people, needless to say that Priyanka and Nick's family-only day outing on the Miami waters made for some gorgeous pictures! Priyanka did the job for us and captioned one of the photos: "When the crew looks this good."

We also spotted the entire crew grooving to Sucker: "Sucker vibes in Miami," wrote Nick. But the interesting bit is just when Sucker ends, the tunes of Mera Wala Dance from Ranveer's Simmba begins to play but sadly, the video ends there.

Priyanka reserved one post on Instagram just for herself and Nick and also starring Sophie and Joe. "Best day off ever!" she wrote. We concur.

Priyanka and Nick also featured in a loved-up photo. The duo are always spreading love on Instagram.

Meanwhile, Nick Jonas also filled up his Instagram with memories from the Monday that was and wrote: "Friends and rare days off on a Monday."

The Jonas Brothers recently reunited with their comeback single Sucker, which also features Priyanka Chopra, Sophie Turner and Kevin Jonas' wife Danielle. Sucker soared to the top of Billboard's Hot 100 List in no time. Sucker marks Priyanka and Nick's first professional collaboration - the couple married in December last year. On the work front in Bollywood, she has Shonali Bose's The Sky Is Pink in the pipeline.

