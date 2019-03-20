Priyanka Chopra's Sheer Dress Gets A 3-Heart Review From Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra wowing us since... (courtesy priyankachopra)

Priyanka Chopra stepped out on business looking absolutely stunning in a head-to-toe couture look and delighted us with Instagram updates from her outing. Even before the fashion police could deliver their verdict on Priyanka's monochrome sheer outfit, someone else reviewed it with three heart emojis. Yup, you guessed it right - it's none other than Priyanka's husband Nick Jonas. Aww. Within minutes of Priyanka uploading pictures from her stylish day out, Nick dropped three hearts on one of the photos and for another, wrote: "Damn." We feel you, Nick.

Priyanka Chopra's outfit is an edgy combination of a strappy bodysuit (courtesy La Perla line of lingerie) and a frilled and layered dress by Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini. Her accessories include a tiny clutch from the collections of Medea and the classic option when it comes to shoes - a pair of Christian Louboutin bow heels. Celebrity stylish Mimi Cuttrell put together Priyanka's look and she perhaps described it best - "sweet dreams," she said. Priyanka's sparkling earrings are courtesy Chopard.

Here, take a look at Priyanka Chopra taking fashion standards higher everyday:

Earlier, Priyanka was spotted painting New York red in a Tom Ford piece. "Stunning," Nick Jonas had commented. Priyanka was one her way out from ABC's talk show The View. Priyanka had made her debut on American TV with ABC's thriller series Quantico.

Not surprising to see Priyanka Chopra change from one look to another within hours as the 36-year-old star has a very busy schedule. Priyanka's Hollywood film A Kid Like Jake released last year and then Isn't It Romantic released on Valentine's Day. She has been to several US TV shows and shuttles between her New York apartment and Nick Jonas' home in Los Angeles. When in Mumbai, she shoots for Shonali Bose's The Sky Is Pink.

Priyanka and Nick had a destination wedding in Jodhpur in December.

