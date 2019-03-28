Another Day, Another Fab Pic From Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas' 'Boat Life'

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas in Miami. (Image courtesy: priyankachopra)

The pictures from Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' Miami vacation keep getting better and Priyanka's latest Instagram entry is proof. The 36-year-old actress shared another fabulous picture along with her singer husband Nick Jonas on her Instagram profile on Thursday and we must say that the couple are making Miami look so good. The Quantico actress can be seen smiling as Nick looks at her in awe. Priyanka captioned the post: "To live for days like this" and accompanied the post with a heart emoji and the hashtag "#BoatLife." Priyanka's post received over 5 lakh likes on Instagram within a few hours.

Take a look at Priyanka Chopra's post here:

Priyanka has been actively sharing pictures from her Miami diaries. The actress recently shared a video in which she along with Nick, Kevin and Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner, could be seen grooving to the song Tareefan from Sonam Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor's film Veere Di Wedding."When Bollywood music kicks," she captioned the video.

Check out the viral video here:

Here are some more envy-inducing posts from Priyanka and Nick's Miami vacation:

Priyanka Chopra was last seen in the Hollywood film Isn't It Romantic?, alongside Rebel Wilson, Liam Hemsworth and Adam DeVine. Priyanka also featured in the Jonas Brothers' new single Sucker.

Her upcoming project includes Shonali Bose's The Sky Is Pink, in which she co-stars with Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim. The film is scheduled to release in October this year.

