Priyanka Chopra Was A Cheer Squad Of One At Husband Nick Jonas' Baseball Game

Global actress Priyanka Chopra turned cheerleader for husband Nick Jonas at a baseball game. The actress is often seen supporting Nick at his concerts, giving her fans major couple goals. Sharing pictures from the game, Priyanka captioned the post as, "Game Day #perfectsunday #happyVallis". In the first post, Nick is seen dressed in a baseball uniform as he strikes a shot. In the next post, the actress is looking gorgeous in red coloured ankle-length pants paired with a long oversized sky blue jersey as she leans on the fence.

In the third post, Priyanka Chopra is posing for the camera while her cousin Divya Jyoti's daughter clicks her picture. In the next picture, Nick poses with his team, and in the last picture, Priyanka is sporting a jersey with her name and number written as 2.

Recently, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra created a heavy buzz on social media platforms after they were spotted on a lunch date in Los Angeles. It was the first time the couple was spotted hanging out after the birth of their first child via surrogacy in January. They neither revealed the gender of their baby nor the name. However, Priyanka's cousin Meera Chopra had revealed that the couple welcomed a girl.

Priyanka Chopra also shared a picture on her Instagram story wherein she is seen walking with a little girl. Check out below:

Priyanka Chopra's mother, Madhu Chopra, during a live session with Etimes, revealed that she hasn't met her grandchild and informed her fans that Priyanka and Nick might come to India soon.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra has several projects in her kitty, namely Citadel, Ending Things, Text For You and Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa.