Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas Share A Kiss Post Their Lunch Date. Fans Ask 'When are we going to see their daughter?'

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas took the internet by storm as they stepped out for a lunch date in Los Angeles. The couple welcomed their first child via surrogacy in January this year, and ever since, they have been keeping a low profile. Now, as they stepped out in the city, the paparazzi didn't miss the chance to catch a glimpse of Priyanka and Nick. In the viral pictures, the couple was seen leaving separately, Nick walked Priyanka to her car, and before closing the door, they both shared a kiss.

For the lunch date, Priyanka Chopra opted for an all-black outfit. She wore a black full sleeve t-shirt paired with matching pans and layered it with a black half jacket. While, Nick looked uber cool in a multicolour jacket paired with black trousers. He completed his look with white sneakers and a sling bag.

Soon after the pictures went viral, fans bombarded the comment section. One of the users wrote, "So happy to see these lovebirds," and another wrote, "Lovely to see them together for a Lunch date... Happy and contented always and forever husband and wife...!!!. While some asked about their child, "When are we going to see their daughter?"

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas took to their respective Instagram handle to announce the arrival of their baby. However, in the joint statement, neither they revealed the gender of the baby nor the name. The statement read, "We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka Chopra has several international films in her kitty-- Citadel and Text For You. Also, she has one Indian project-- Farhan Akhtar's directorial Jee Le Zaraa, co-starring Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.